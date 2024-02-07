Recipe of the day: Tasty 60-minute lamb lasagna
Not a big fan of cooking? Make this lasagna tonight and only cook again on Friday!
Picture: iStock
Lasagna has always been a crowd pleaser, and not only because of it’s comforting flavours. This lamb lasagna recipe is quite budget-friendly when you look at the ingredients needed, it’s filling (so you don’t have to serve anything else with it) and it keeps well in the fridge for up to a week.
Easy 60-minute lamb lasagna
Ingredients
Lamb sauce
- 750g Ground lamb
- 600g Napoletana Sauce (found in the Pasta aisle)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried basil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Spinach and mushroom layer
- 3 cups fresh spinach, chopped or 600g frozen spinach, thawed
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 375g Ricotta cheese
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Other ingredients
- Lasagna sheets
- 300g Grated mozzarella cheese
- 90g Grated parmesan cheese
- Handful of fresh basil or 2 tablespoons dried basil
Method
Preheat your oven to 190°C
Lamb sauce:
- In a large skillet, cook the ground lamb over medium heat until browned. Drain any excess fat.
- Add the Napoletana sauce, dried oregano, dried basil, dried thyme, salt, and pepper. Simmer for about 5 minutes. Set aside.
Spinach and mushroom layer:
- In another skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté for a minute until fragrant.
- If using fresh spinach, add it to the skillet and sauté until wilted. If using frozen spinach, make sure it’s thoroughly thawed, and excess water is squeezed out. Add it to the skillet and sauté briefly.
- In a bowl, combine the cooked spinach, ricotta cheese, salt, and pepper. Mix well and set aside.
Assembly:
- In a 23×33 cm baking dish, spread a thin layer of the lamb sauce on the bottom.
- Place a layer of lasagna sheets over the sauce.
- Spread half of the spinach and ricotta mixture over the lasagna sheets.
- Sprinkle a third of the grated Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese over the spinach layer.
- Repeat the layers: lamb sauce, lasagna sheets, remaining spinach mixture, and another third of the cheeses.
- Add a final layer of lasagna sheets, top with the remaining lamb sauce, and sprinkle with the remaining cheeses.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly, and the lasagna sheets are cooked through. (note 1)
- Allow the lasagna to rest for about 10-15 minutes after taking it out of the oven before cutting into it.
- Garnish with fresh basil leaves or dried basil before serving.
*This recipe was sourced from www.myconvenientkitchen.con and re-used with permission.Print
