Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Xanet Scheepers

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

5 minute read

7 Feb 2024

11:48 am

Recipe of the day: Tasty 60-minute lamb lasagna

Not a big fan of cooking? Make this lasagna tonight and only cook again on Friday!

Tasty 60-minute lasagna

Picture: iStock

Lasagna has always been a crowd pleaser, and not only because of it’s comforting flavours. This lamb lasagna recipe is quite budget-friendly when you look at the ingredients needed, it’s filling (so you don’t have to serve anything else with it) and it keeps well in the fridge for up to a week.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Moroccan baked eggs with meatballs

Easy 60-minute lamb lasagna

Ingredients

Lamb sauce

  • 750g Ground lamb
  • 600g Napoletana Sauce (found in the Pasta aisle)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried basil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Spinach and mushroom layer

  • 3 cups fresh spinach, chopped or 600g frozen spinach, thawed
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 375g Ricotta cheese
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Other ingredients

  • Lasagna sheets
  • 300g Grated mozzarella cheese
  • 90g Grated parmesan cheese
  • Handful of fresh basil or 2 tablespoons dried basil

Method

Preheat your oven to 190°C

Lamb sauce:

  • In a large skillet, cook the ground lamb over medium heat until browned. Drain any excess fat.
  • Add the Napoletana sauce, dried oregano, dried basil, dried thyme, salt, and pepper. Simmer for about 5 minutes. Set aside.

Spinach and mushroom layer:

  • In another skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté for a minute until fragrant.
  • If using fresh spinach, add it to the skillet and sauté until wilted. If using frozen spinach, make sure it’s thoroughly thawed, and excess water is squeezed out. Add it to the skillet and sauté briefly.
  • In a bowl, combine the cooked spinach, ricotta cheese, salt, and pepper. Mix well and set aside.

Assembly:

  • In a 23×33 cm baking dish, spread a thin layer of the lamb sauce on the bottom.
  • Place a layer of lasagna sheets over the sauce.
  • Spread half of the spinach and ricotta mixture over the lasagna sheets.
  • Sprinkle a third of the grated Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese over the spinach layer.
  • Repeat the layers: lamb sauce, lasagna sheets, remaining spinach mixture, and another third of the cheeses.
  • Add a final layer of lasagna sheets, top with the remaining lamb sauce, and sprinkle with the remaining cheeses.
  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly, and the lasagna sheets are cooked through. (note 1)
  • Allow the lasagna to rest for about 10-15 minutes after taking it out of the oven before cutting into it.
  • Garnish with fresh basil leaves or dried basil before serving.

*This recipe was sourced from www.myconvenientkitchen.con and re-used with permission.

Print

Tasty 60-minute lamb lasagna

The dish is quite budget-friendly when you look at the ingredients needed, it’s filling (so you don’t have to serve anything else with it) and it keeps well in the fridge for up to a week.

  • Author: Margaretha / My Convenient Kitchen
  • Prep Time: 15 min
  • Cook Time: 45 min
  • Total Time: 60 min
  • Category: Main, Pasta
  • Method: Baking
  • Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients

Scale

Lamb sauce

  • 750g Ground lamb
  • 600g Napoletana Sauce (found in the Pasta aisle)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried basil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Spinach and mushroom layer:

  • 3 cups fresh spinach, chopped or 600g frozen spinach, thawed
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 375g Ricotta cheese
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Other ingredients:

  • Lasagna sheets
  • 300g Grated mozzarella cheese
  • 90g Grated parmesan cheese
  • Handful of fresh basil or 2 tablespoons dried basil

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 190°C

Lamb sauce:

  • In a large skillet, cook the ground lamb over medium heat until browned. Drain any excess fat.
  • Add the Napoletana sauce, dried oregano, dried basil, dried thyme, salt, and pepper. Simmer for about 5 minutes. Set aside.

Spinach and mushroom layer:

  • In another skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté for a minute until fragrant.
  • If using fresh spinach, add it to the skillet and sauté until wilted. If using frozen spinach, make sure it’s thoroughly thawed, and excess water is squeezed out. Add it to the skillet and sauté briefly.
  • In a bowl, combine the cooked spinach, ricotta cheese, salt, and pepper. Mix well and set aside.

Assembly:

  • In a 23×33 cm baking dish, spread a thin layer of the lamb sauce on the bottom.
  • Place a layer of lasagna sheets over the sauce.
  • Spread half of the spinach and ricotta mixture over the lasagna sheets.
  • Sprinkle a third of the grated Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese over the spinach layer.
  • Repeat the layers: lamb sauce, lasagna sheets, remaining spinach mixture, and another third of the cheeses.
  • Add a final layer of lasagna sheets, top with the remaining lamb sauce, and sprinkle with the remaining cheeses.
  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly, and the lasagna sheets are cooked through. (note 1)
  • Allow the lasagna to rest for about 10-15 minutes after taking it out of the oven before cutting into it.
  • Garnish with fresh basil leaves or dried basil before serving.

NOW SEE: Sunday lunch: Chef Reuben Riffel’s 3-course stone fruit-inspired lunch

Read more on these topics

lamb recipes pasta recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local Soccer Bafana v Nigeria – Four key battles
Local News KZN lightning strike: 1 child dead and 2 in hospital
News Ramaphosa extends Kieswetter’s stay at Sars for ‘orderly transition’
Elections ANC will struggle in KZN – experts
South Africa Monyela: Nigeria security warning ‘totally unnecessary’

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe