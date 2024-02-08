Recipe of the day: Butter and sage fish with sweet potato mash
While it sounds very fancy, you can have this flavourful dish on the dinner table in only 30 minutes.
Picture: Supplied by My Convenient Kitchen
If you are looking for a quick dinner recipe that still packs a flavourful punch, this butter and sage fish with sweet potato mash is a must-try.
With its carefully balanced combination of flavours, this meal is not only satisfying but nourishing as well.
Butter and sage fish with sweet potato mash
Ingredients
- 800g sweet potato, peeled and chopped
- 2 bunches Broccolini
- 80g Butter
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
- 10 sage leaves, picked and torn
- 2 lemon, zest and then juiced
- 4 fillets of white fish, we used sea bass or also known as barramundi
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup Milk
Method
- Boil sweet potato in saucepan of boiling water for 20 minutes until tender. Drain the sweet potato.
- Add warmed milk, salt and pepper to sweet potato and mash together. Keep warm.
- Fill a pot with water, bring it to a boil. Place broccolini in a steamer basket or colander above the boiling water. (see note 1)
- Cover and steam for 3-5 minutes, until tender-crisp.
- Remove from heat and plunge broccolini into ice water to preserve colour and texture and drain well.
- Panfry fish: On medium heat melt butter in frying pan until the butter starts to bubble, add garlic, sage and lemon zest and sauté for 1 minute. Take care not to burn garlic or sage leaves.
- Season fish on each side to your liking with salt and pepper. Place fish in butter/sage pan and cook on each side for 3-4 minutes.
- To serve: Divide sweet potato mash and broccolini on each plate, place fish on top and drizzle with sage butter sauce from pan and a squeeze of lemon juice.
Notes
If you prefer to boil broccolini, follow these steps:
- Fill a pot with water and bring it to a boil, add a pinch of salt.
- Carefully place the broccolini in the boiling water and boil for about 2-3 minutes, or until the broccolini is tender-crisp.
- Test with a fork for desired doneness.
- Once cooked, drain the broccolini in a colander.
*This recipe was sourced from www.myconvenientkitchen.com and re-published with permission.
