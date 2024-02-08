Recipe of the day: Butter and sage fish with sweet potato mash

While it sounds very fancy, you can have this flavourful dish on the dinner table in only 30 minutes.

If you are looking for a quick dinner recipe that still packs a flavourful punch, this butter and sage fish with sweet potato mash is a must-try.

With its carefully balanced combination of flavours, this meal is not only satisfying but nourishing as well.

Butter and sage fish with sweet potato mash

Ingredients

800g sweet potato, peeled and chopped

2 bunches Broccolini

80g Butter

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

10 sage leaves, picked and torn

2 lemon, zest and then juiced

4 fillets of white fish, we used sea bass or also known as barramundi

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup Milk

Method

Boil sweet potato in saucepan of boiling water for 20 minutes until tender. Drain the sweet potato. Add warmed milk, salt and pepper to sweet potato and mash together. Keep warm. Fill a pot with water, bring it to a boil. Place broccolini in a steamer basket or colander above the boiling water. (see note 1) Cover and steam for 3-5 minutes, until tender-crisp. Remove from heat and plunge broccolini into ice water to preserve colour and texture and drain well. Panfry fish: On medium heat melt butter in frying pan until the butter starts to bubble, add garlic, sage and lemon zest and sauté for 1 minute. Take care not to burn garlic or sage leaves. Season fish on each side to your liking with salt and pepper. Place fish in butter/sage pan and cook on each side for 3-4 minutes. To serve: Divide sweet potato mash and broccolini on each plate, place fish on top and drizzle with sage butter sauce from pan and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Notes

If you prefer to boil broccolini, follow these steps:

Fill a pot with water and bring it to a boil, add a pinch of salt.

Carefully place the broccolini in the boiling water and boil for about 2-3 minutes, or until the broccolini is tender-crisp.

Test with a fork for desired doneness.

Once cooked, drain the broccolini in a colander.

*This recipe was sourced from www.myconvenientkitchen.com and re-published with permission.

