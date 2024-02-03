Recipe of the day: Moroccan baked eggs with meatballs

Looking for brunch inspiration? We’ve got you covered.

Whether you are planning a Champagne brunch to catch up with your girlfriends, or want to spoil your partner with a special breakfast for your anniversary, these Moroccan baked eggs with meatballs is the perfect recipe.

This shakshuka-inspired recipe combines eggs with tomato sauce and flavourful meatballs, and only calls for a few simple ingredients and minimal effort.

It doesn’t have to be reserved for breakfast or brunch alone, you can also serve this tasty recipe for dinner paired with a nice red wine.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Two cheats chicken pie recipes for a quick dinner

Moroccan baked eggs with meatballs

Ingredients

500g Lamb sausage mince

1tbs Olive oil

1 Brown onion, finely diced

1 Green capsicum, finely diced

2tsp Paprika

1tsp Chilli flakes, or adjusted to taste

2 Cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed

800g Crushed tomatoes

100g Baby spinach

Salt and pepper to taste

4 Eggs

120g Natural yogurt for serving

1/2 cup Coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Crusty bread, sliced

Method

Preheat oven to 160°C Fan-forced Roll 1 tbs amounts of lamb sausage mince into small meatballs. Place on a baking tray and bake for 12 minutes, or until almost cooked through. Meanwhile, heat the oil in the frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and capsicum and cook for 5 minutes, until softened. Stir in the paprika, chilli and garlic and cook for a minute. Add the tomatoes and meatballs. Bring to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes, until sauce has slightly thickened. Add the spinach leaves and stir until wilted and season. Make four hollows in the centre of the tomato mixture and crack an egg into each hollow. Cook on a medium-low heat until eggs are set and cooked to your liking. Serve with yogurt and coriander, with bread on the side.

*This recipe was sourced from www.myconvenientkitchen.com and re-used with permission.

Moroccan baked eggs with meatballs This shakshuka-inspired recipe combines eggs with tomato sauce and flavourful meatballs can double up as breakfast or dinner. Author: Ella from My Convenient Kitchen

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Total Time: 40 min

Category: Brunch, lamb

Method: Baking

Cuisine: Moroccan Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 500g Lamb sausage mince

Lamb sausage mince 1 tbs Olive oil

tbs Olive oil 1 Brown onion, finely diced

Brown onion, finely diced 1 Green capsicum, finely diced

Green capsicum, finely diced 2tsp Paprika

Paprika 1tsp Chilli flakes, or adjusted to taste

Chilli flakes, or adjusted to taste 2 Cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed

Cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed 800g Crushed tomatoes

Crushed tomatoes 100g Baby spinach

Baby spinach Salt and pepper to taste

4 Eggs

Eggs 120g Natural yogurt for serving

Natural yogurt for serving 1/2 cup Coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Coriander leaves, roughly chopped Crusty bread, sliced Instructions Preheat oven to 160°C Fan-forced Roll 1 tbs amounts of lamb sausage mince into small meatballs. Place on a baking tray and bake for 12 minutes, or until almost cooked through. Meanwhile, heat the oil in the frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and capsicum and cook for 5 minutes, until softened. Stir in the paprika, chilli and garlic and cook for a minute. Add the tomatoes and meatballs. Bring to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes, until sauce has slightly thickened. Add the spinach leaves and stir until wilted and season. Make four hollows in the centre of the tomato mixture and crack an egg into each hollow. Cook on a medium-low heat until eggs are set and cooked to your liking. Serve with yogurt and coriander, with bread on the side. Keywords: meatballs

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Brown sugar meringue roulade with burnt honey apples