Recipe of the day: Moroccan baked eggs with meatballs
Looking for brunch inspiration? We’ve got you covered.
Picture: Supplied by My Convenient Kitchen
Whether you are planning a Champagne brunch to catch up with your girlfriends, or want to spoil your partner with a special breakfast for your anniversary, these Moroccan baked eggs with meatballs is the perfect recipe.
This shakshuka-inspired recipe combines eggs with tomato sauce and flavourful meatballs, and only calls for a few simple ingredients and minimal effort.
It doesn’t have to be reserved for breakfast or brunch alone, you can also serve this tasty recipe for dinner paired with a nice red wine.
Moroccan baked eggs with meatballs
Ingredients
- 500g Lamb sausage mince
- 1tbs Olive oil
- 1 Brown onion, finely diced
- 1 Green capsicum, finely diced
- 2tsp Paprika
- 1tsp Chilli flakes, or adjusted to taste
- 2 Cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed
- 800g Crushed tomatoes
- 100g Baby spinach
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 Eggs
- 120g Natural yogurt for serving
- 1/2 cup Coriander leaves, roughly chopped
- Crusty bread, sliced
Method
- Preheat oven to 160°C Fan-forced
- Roll 1 tbs amounts of lamb sausage mince into small meatballs. Place on a baking tray and bake for 12 minutes, or until almost cooked through.
- Meanwhile, heat the oil in the frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and capsicum and cook for 5 minutes, until softened. Stir in the paprika, chilli and garlic and cook for a minute. Add the tomatoes and meatballs. Bring to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes, until sauce has slightly thickened.
- Add the spinach leaves and stir until wilted and season. Make four hollows in the centre of the tomato mixture and crack an egg into each hollow. Cook on a medium-low heat until eggs are set and cooked to your liking.
- Serve with yogurt and coriander, with bread on the side.
*This recipe was sourced from www.myconvenientkitchen.com and re-used with permission.
