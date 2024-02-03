Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Xanet Scheepers

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

4 minute read

3 Feb 2024

07:00 am

Recipe of the day: Moroccan baked eggs with meatballs

Looking for brunch inspiration? We’ve got you covered.

Moroccan baked eggs with meatballs

Picture: Supplied by My Convenient Kitchen

Whether you are planning a Champagne brunch to catch up with your girlfriends, or want to spoil your partner with a special breakfast for your anniversary, these Moroccan baked eggs with meatballs is the perfect recipe.

This shakshuka-inspired recipe combines eggs with tomato sauce and flavourful meatballs, and only calls for a few simple ingredients and minimal effort.

It doesn’t have to be reserved for breakfast or brunch alone, you can also serve this tasty recipe for dinner paired with a nice red wine.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Two cheats chicken pie recipes for a quick dinner

Moroccan baked eggs with meatballs

Ingredients

  • 500g Lamb sausage mince
  • 1tbs Olive oil
  • 1 Brown onion, finely diced
  • 1 Green capsicum, finely diced
  • 2tsp Paprika
  • 1tsp Chilli flakes, or adjusted to taste
  • 2 Cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed
  • 800g Crushed tomatoes
  • 100g Baby spinach
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 4 Eggs
  • 120g Natural yogurt for serving
  • 1/2 cup Coriander leaves, roughly chopped
  • Crusty bread, sliced

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 160°C Fan-forced
  2. Roll 1 tbs amounts of lamb sausage mince into small meatballs. Place on a baking tray and bake for 12 minutes, or until almost cooked through.
  3. Meanwhile, heat the oil in the frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and capsicum and cook for 5 minutes, until softened. Stir in the paprika, chilli and garlic and cook for a minute. Add the tomatoes and meatballs. Bring to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes, until sauce has slightly thickened.
  4. Add the spinach leaves and stir until wilted and season. Make four hollows in the centre of the tomato mixture and crack an egg into each hollow. Cook on a medium-low heat until eggs are set and cooked to your liking.
  5. Serve with yogurt and coriander, with bread on the side.

*This recipe was sourced from www.myconvenientkitchen.com and re-used with permission.

Print

Moroccan baked eggs with meatballs

This shakshuka-inspired recipe combines eggs with tomato sauce and flavourful meatballs can double up as breakfast or dinner.

  • Author: Ella from My Convenient Kitchen
  • Prep Time: 10 min
  • Cook Time: 30 min
  • Total Time: 40 min
  • Category: Brunch, lamb
  • Method: Baking
  • Cuisine: Moroccan

Ingredients

Scale
  • 500g Lamb sausage mince
  • 1tbs Olive oil
  • 1 Brown onion, finely diced
  • 1 Green capsicum, finely diced
  • 2tsp Paprika
  • 1tsp Chilli flakes, or adjusted to taste
  • 2 Cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed
  • 800g Crushed tomatoes
  • 100g Baby spinach
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 4 Eggs
  • 120g Natural yogurt for serving
  • 1/2 cup Coriander leaves, roughly chopped
  • Crusty bread, sliced

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 160°C Fan-forced
  2. Roll 1 tbs amounts of lamb sausage mince into small meatballs. Place on a baking tray and bake for 12 minutes, or until almost cooked through.
  3. Meanwhile, heat the oil in the frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and capsicum and cook for 5 minutes, until softened. Stir in the paprika, chilli and garlic and cook for a minute. Add the tomatoes and meatballs. Bring to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes, until sauce has slightly thickened.
  4. Add the spinach leaves and stir until wilted and season. Make four hollows in the centre of the tomato mixture and crack an egg into each hollow. Cook on a medium-low heat until eggs are set and cooked to your liking.
  5. Serve with yogurt and coriander, with bread on the side.

Keywords: meatballs

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Brown sugar meringue roulade with burnt honey apples

Read more on these topics

eggs lamb recipes

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Monitoring West Rand’s most famous residents
News Godongwana dismisses claims of SA banks funding Hamas
South Africa WATCH: ‘They took my whole leg instead of one toe’ – Inside Charlotte Maxeke hospital horror
News Time to die: SA woman to be euthanised in mercy killing in Switzerland
Celebs And Viral Master KG denies claims that he reworked ‘Keneilwe’ without owner’s permission

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe