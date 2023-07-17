Recipe of the day: Thai Pineapple Fried Rice

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Get ready to challenge the other side of you when it comes to cooking by going on an adventure with the Thai Pineapple Fried Rice recipe, a tempting blend of tropical flavours that will transport you to a flavour-filled paradise.

Did you know that pineapple fried rice is believed to have originated in Thailand?

This fun fact adds an extra dash of authenticity to the recipe. Combining fragrant jasmine rice, succulent shrimp or your preferred protein, vibrant veggies, and juicy pineapple chunks, every bite offers a harmonious fusion of sweet and savoury delights.

The secret ingredient that sets this dish apart is the use of aromatic spices like turmeric, infusing it with a warm and inviting aroma.

So brace yourself, your family and friends to be captivated by the vibrant colours, exotic aromas, and delightful textures of this beloved dish

How to make a Thai Pineapple Fried Rice

Homemade Thai Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 tablespoons coconut oil or quality vegetable oil, divided

2 eggs, beaten with a dash of salt

1 ½ cups chopped fresh pineapple

1 large red bell pepper, diced

¾ cup chopped green onions (about ½ bunch)

2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

½ cup chopped raw, unsalted cashews

2 cups cooked and chilled brown rice*, preferably long-grain brown jasmine rice

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce

1 to 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce or sriracha

1 small lime, halved

Salt, to taste

Handful of fresh cilantro leaves, torn into little pieces, for garnishing

Method

Heat a large wok, cast iron skillet or non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat and place an empty serving bowl nearby. Once the pan is hot enough that a drop of water sizzles on contact, add 1 teaspoon oil.

Pour in the eggs and cook, stirring frequently, until the eggs are scrambled and lightly set, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer the eggs to the empty bowl. Wipe out the pan if necessary with a paper towel (be careful, it’s hot). Add 1 tablespoon oil to the pan and add the pineapple and red pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until the liquid has evaporated and the pineapple is caramelised on the edges, about 3 to 5 minutes. Then add the green onion and garlic. Cook until fragrant while stirring constantly, about 30 seconds. Transfer the contents of the pan to your bowl of eggs. Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining 2 teaspoons oil to the pan. Pour in the cashews and cook until fragrant, stirring constantly, about 30 seconds. Add the rice to the pan and stir to combine. Cook until the rice is hot, stirring occasionally, about 3 minutes. Pour the contents of the bowl back into the pan and stir to combine, breaking up the scrambled eggs with your spoon. Cook until the contents are warmed through, then remove the pan from heat. Add the tamari and chili garlic sauce, to taste. Squeeze the juice of ½ lime over the dish and stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and set aside. Slice the remaining ½ lime into 4 wedges. Transfer the stir-fry to individual serving bowls and garnish each bowl with a lime wedge and a light sprinkle of cilantro. Serve with bottles of tamari and chili garlic sauce or sriracha on the side for those who might want to add more to their bowls.

*This recipe was sourced from cookieandkate.com.

