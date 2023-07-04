Recipe of the day: Hearty cow heels recipe with warm roast potato salad

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

The combination of flavours of this hearty cow heels recipe with a warm roast potato salad will tantalise your tastebuds.

Served with crispy golden roast potatoes, tossed with vibrant vegetables, herbs, and a tangy dressing, this dish strikes a harmonious balance between comforting and refreshing.

This culinary delight celebrating the best of both meat and vegetables, will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.

Tasty cow heels recipe

Ingredients

1kg cow heels

1.5 litre water

2 Knorrox beef stock cubes

1 medium onion (chopped)

1 ripe tomato (peeled & grated)

5 ml (1 tsp) Robertsons cayenne pepper

Method

Wash amanqina / cow heels. Pour the water into the pot, add the washed cow heels, Knorrox cubes, onions, tomato and Robertson’s Cayenne pepper. Bring to the boil. Put the lid on the pot and cook at a simmer, over a low heat, for about 3 hours, or until well cooked. Serve with pap and vegetables of your choice.

*This recipe was sourced from whatsfordinner.co.za.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Homemade fried fish cake balls

Warm roast potato salad

Homemade roasted potato salad. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1.5kg small chat potatoes, halved

5 slices prosciutto, chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

1/4 cup Bulla Light Sour Cream

1/4 cup whole-egg mayonnaise

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp drained capers, chopped

1 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 tbsp chopped fresh basil leaves

Method

Preheat barbecue on high with hood closed. Cook potatoes in a large saucepan of boiling, salted water for 15 minutes or until just tender. Drain. Place in a large bowl. Add prosciutto and oil. Season with pepper. Toss to coat. Place potato mixture in a large disposable foil baking tray. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, with hood down, for 40 to 45 minutes or until golden and tender. Combine sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, capers, half the parsley and half the basil in a large bowl. Add potato mixture. Toss to coat. Top with remaining parsley and basil. Serve.

*This recipe was sourced from taste.com.au.

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Curried goat