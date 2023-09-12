Recipes September 12, 2023 | 11:53 am

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Digital Intern

4 minute read

12 Sep 2023

11:53 am

Recipe of the day: Tuna rice salad

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi - Digital Intern

Weekdays can be tiring, especially after a long day, but don't worry because the easy Tuna rice salad is here to help.

Homemade tuna rice salad

Homemade tuna rice salad. Picture: iStock

Looking for something light and easy for dinner tonight?

Look no further than our Tuna Rice Salad recipe. This dish celebrates the beauty of simplicity with a burst of flavours.

Whether you want a quick weeknight meal or a fancy appetiser for a special occasion, this salad has you covered.

How to make a Tuna rice salad

Homemade Tuna rice salad. Picture: iStock
Homemade tuna rice salad. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 150 g white rice (The Chef likes to use basmati rice, but long-grain works well too.)
  • 1 small red, orange or yellow pepper (diced)
  • ¼ cucumber (diced)
  • 10 cherry tomatoes (diced)
  • 6 small mushrooms (diced)
  • 145 g tinned tuna drained
  • 200 g tinned sweetcorn drained
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano

Dressing

  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar (or apple cider vinegar)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Smoked chicken breast with oven dried tomatoes, straw potatoes & béarnaise

Method

  1. Cook the rice according to the packet instructions, drain in a sieve and then cool by running cold water over the rice. Rest the sieve on the saucepan to drain the rice fully.
  2. While the rice is cooking and draining, make the dressing. Put the mustard, white wine vinegar, salt and pepper in an old jam jar (or similar) and stir to mix together. Add the olive oil and then screw on the lid of the jar and shake to combine.
  3. Chop up all the vegetables into small pieces and put in a large bowl, add the tuna and sweetcorn and the cooled drained rice and stir well to combine
  4. Add the dressing and stir well again.
  5. This can be served immediately or put in the fridge to serve later. I like to serve it with a little green salad – tossed in the remains of the dressing and with a big chunk of crusty white bread.

Notes from Chef

  • Suitable for freezing (though the vegetables will go a little mushy, so not really advised).

*This recipe was sourced from easypeasyfoodie.com.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day:  Peri-peri calamari with chorizo sausage and a fresh spinach salad

Read more on these topics

Bread chef oil recipe rice vegetables water wine

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe