Recipe of the day: Tuna rice salad

Weekdays can be tiring, especially after a long day, but don't worry because the easy Tuna rice salad is here to help.

Looking for something light and easy for dinner tonight?

Look no further than our Tuna Rice Salad recipe. This dish celebrates the beauty of simplicity with a burst of flavours.

Whether you want a quick weeknight meal or a fancy appetiser for a special occasion, this salad has you covered.

How to make a Tuna rice salad

Ingredients

150 g white rice (The Chef likes to use basmati rice, but long-grain works well too.)

1 small red, orange or yellow pepper (diced)

¼ cucumber (diced)

10 cherry tomatoes (diced)

6 small mushrooms (diced)

145 g tinned tuna drained

200 g tinned sweetcorn drained

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Dressing

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar (or apple cider vinegar)

Salt and pepper to taste

4 tablespoons olive oil

Method

Cook the rice according to the packet instructions, drain in a sieve and then cool by running cold water over the rice. Rest the sieve on the saucepan to drain the rice fully. While the rice is cooking and draining, make the dressing. Put the mustard, white wine vinegar, salt and pepper in an old jam jar (or similar) and stir to mix together. Add the olive oil and then screw on the lid of the jar and shake to combine. Chop up all the vegetables into small pieces and put in a large bowl, add the tuna and sweetcorn and the cooled drained rice and stir well to combine Add the dressing and stir well again. This can be served immediately or put in the fridge to serve later. I like to serve it with a little green salad – tossed in the remains of the dressing and with a big chunk of crusty white bread.

Notes from Chef

Suitable for freezing (though the vegetables will go a little mushy, so not really advised).

*This recipe was sourced from easypeasyfoodie.com.

