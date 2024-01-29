Recipe of the day: Two 30-minute chicken meatball pasta recipes you have to try
Start your week off on a delicious note, with these flavourful chicken meatball pasta recipes.
Pictures: iStock
These two chicken meatball pasta recipes pack a flavourful punch, and best of all, they take only 30 minutes to make.
It’s the perfect weekday-meal after the first day back at the office after the weekend.
30-minute Italian-style chicken meatballs
Ingredients chicken meatballs
- 500g lean ground chicken
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 1.5 teaspoons onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 cup almond flour.
How to make the chicken meatballs
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix gently. Using your hands, roll into small balls and set aside.
- In a large skillet, heat 1 tbsp. avocado oil over medium high heat; pan fry meatballs for approximately 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to brown all sides.
Herby pasta with garlic and parmesan
- Cook your favourite noodles according to packet instructions.
- Once, cooked, toss your noodles with a drizzle of olive oil, a dash of fresh basil and/or oregano (or an Italian herbs blend) and freshly grated parmesan.
Air fried asparagus
Drizzle asparagus with avocado oil; season with salt and pepper; air fry at 200°C for 5-8 minutes, or until fork-tender.
Serve your chicken meatballs and air fried asparagus on the bed of noodles.
*This recipe was sourced from Sara Stewart on Instagram.
Chicken meatball Alfredo pasta
Ingredients
- 500g spaghetti
Chicken Meatballs
- 500g ground chicken
- ½ cup breadcrumbs, regular unseasoned
- ¼ cup fresh parsley chopped
- 1 small onion grated or finely chopped
- 1 large egg
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Alfredo Sauce
- ¼ cup butter unsalted
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1½ cups heavy cream or whipping cream
- 1½ cups Parmesan cheese freshly grated
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
Method
- Cook spaghetti: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the spaghetti according to package instructions.
- Form meatballs: In a large bowl mix all the meatball ingredients together. Form into small balls the size of golf balls.
- Cook meatballs: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the vegetable oil. Add the meatballs in a single layer and cook until seared all over, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
- Make Alfredo sauce: Melt butter in a large skillet over medium low heat. Add cream and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the add garlic and parmesan cheese and whisk quickly, heating through. Stir in the salt, nutmeg and pepper.
- Finish the dish: Add the meatballs to the skillet with the sauce, toss them in the sauce, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes over medium-low heat until heated through. Serve meatballs over cooked spaghetti.
*This recipe was sourced from www.cravinghomecooked.com
