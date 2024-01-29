Recipes

Recipe of the day: Two 30-minute chicken meatball pasta recipes you have to try

Start your week off on a delicious note, with these flavourful chicken meatball pasta recipes.

30-minute chicken meatball pasta recipes

These two chicken meatball pasta recipes pack a flavourful punch, and best of all, they take only 30 minutes to make.

It’s the perfect weekday-meal after the first day back at the office after the weekend.

30-minute Italian-style chicken meatballs

Ingredients chicken meatballs

  • 500g lean ground chicken
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
  •  1.5 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 cup almond flour.

How to make the chicken meatballs

  1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix gently. Using your hands, roll into small balls and set aside.
  2. In a large skillet, heat 1 tbsp. avocado oil over medium high heat; pan fry meatballs for approximately 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to brown all sides.

Herby pasta with garlic and parmesan

  1. Cook your favourite noodles according to packet instructions.
  2. Once, cooked, toss your noodles with a drizzle of olive oil, a dash of fresh basil and/or oregano (or an Italian herbs blend) and freshly grated parmesan.

Air fried asparagus

Drizzle asparagus with avocado oil; season with salt and pepper; air fry at 200°C for 5-8 minutes, or until fork-tender.

Serve your chicken meatballs and air fried asparagus on the bed of noodles.

*This recipe was sourced from Sara Stewart on Instagram.

Chicken meatball Alfredo pasta

Ingredients

  • 500g spaghetti

Chicken Meatballs

  • 500g ground chicken
  • ½ cup breadcrumbs, regular unseasoned
  • ¼ cup fresh parsley chopped
  • 1 small onion grated or finely chopped
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

Alfredo Sauce

  • ¼ cup butter unsalted
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 1½ cups heavy cream or whipping cream
  • 1½ cups Parmesan cheese freshly grated
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

Method

  1. Cook spaghetti: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the spaghetti according to package instructions.
  2. Form meatballs: In a large bowl mix all the meatball ingredients together. Form into small balls the size of golf balls.
  3. Cook meatballs: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the vegetable oil. Add the meatballs in a single layer and cook until seared all over, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
  4. Make Alfredo sauce: Melt butter in a large skillet over medium low heat. Add cream and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the add garlic and parmesan cheese and whisk quickly, heating through. Stir in the salt, nutmeg and pepper.
  5. Finish the dish: Add the meatballs to the skillet with the sauce, toss them in the sauce, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes over medium-low heat until heated through. Serve meatballs over cooked spaghetti.

*This recipe was sourced from www.cravinghomecooked.com

