Recipe of the day: Two cheats chicken pie recipes for a quick dinner
You can serve your chicken pie with a green salad, or chips.
Picture: iStock
These two chicken pie recipes are firm weeknight dinner winners. The below chicken pie recipes offer some short cuts to make the prep and cooking time faster, ensuring the end result is still just as delicious.
Serve your chicken pie on a bed of mash, with a green salad or chips.
Cheat’s chicken and broccoli pot pie
Ingredients
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- Head of broccoli (about 375g), cut into florets, stalk finely diced
- 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
- 400g tin cream of chicken soup
- 375g pack ready-rolled puff pastry
- 1 tbsp milk
- Mashed potato, to serve (optional)
Method
- Put the onion, oil and diced broccoli stalks in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high for 5-6 mins, stirring every 2 mins, until softened. Tip into a 1-1.2ltr pie dish or baking dish.
- Preheat the oven to gas 6, 200°C, fan 180°C. Put the florets in the microwave-safe bowl and loosely cover with baking paper or a plate; microwave for 3-4 mins until just tender. Add to the pie dish and stir in the mustard and soup; season.
- Cover the dish with the puff pastry and trim the excess, sealing the edges with a fork. Pierce the centre with a sharp knife to make a steam hole.
- Brush the pastry with milk, then bake for 30 mins. Serve with mash, if you like.
Cheat’s chicken and mushroom pie
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 200g streaky bacon, cut into 2cm pieces
- 1 large brown onion, thinly sliced
- 250g button mushrooms, thickly sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tablespoon dried tarragon
- ¼ cup cream
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 2 tablespoons plain flour
- 1 tablespoon wholegrain mustard
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
- Sea salt and ground pepper
- Meat from 1 purchased rotisserie chicken, skin and bones discarded, roughly chopped
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
- 1 cup grated tasty cheese
- 500g good-quality butter puff pastry
- 1 large egg yolk
- white sesame seeds
Method
- Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium heat and cook the bacon, onion, mushrooms, garlic and tarragon for 10 minutes, stirring often.
- Stir the cream, ¼ cup of the stock, flour, both mustards and the zest together in a bowl to make a smooth sauce. Tip into the pan and cook for 2 minutes, then stir in the remaining stock and cook for 5 minutes, until thick and glossy. Season, then fold through the chicken.
- Spread out the filling on a large plate or tray and refrigerate until cold. Stir in the parsley and cheese before assembling.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C fan bake and place a flat oven tray in to preheat.
- Cut the pastry into two sheets – one 30cm x 24cm and the other 32cm x 26cm. Place the smaller sheet on a piece of baking paper.
- Spoon on the cold filling, leaving a 2cm border. Brush the border with egg yolk.
- Place the bigger sheet of pastry on top and gently press the pastry around the filling. Trim the edges and use a fork to firmly press the two pieces of pastry together around the edges to seal. Brush all over with egg yolk and cut a few small slashes in the top to allow steam to escape.
- Sprinkle with sesame seeds and chill for 20 minutes. Slide the hot tray under the baking paper and cook for 30 minutes, until deeply golden, crispy and irresistible.
