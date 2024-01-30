Recipe of the day: Two cheats chicken pie recipes for a quick dinner

You can serve your chicken pie with a green salad, or chips.

These two chicken pie recipes are firm weeknight dinner winners. The below chicken pie recipes offer some short cuts to make the prep and cooking time faster, ensuring the end result is still just as delicious.

Serve your chicken pie on a bed of mash, with a green salad or chips.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Two 30-minute chicken meatball pasta recipes you have to try

Cheat’s chicken and broccoli pot pie

Ingredients

1 onion, sliced

1 tbsp vegetable oil​

Head of broccoli (about 375g), cut into florets, stalk finely diced

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard​

400g tin cream of chicken soup

375g pack ready-rolled puff pastry

1 tbsp milk

Mashed potato, to serve (optional)

Method

Put the onion, oil and diced broccoli stalks in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high for 5-6 mins, stirring every 2 mins, until softened. Tip into a 1-1.2ltr pie dish or baking dish. Preheat the oven to gas 6, 200°C, fan 180°C. Put the florets in the microwave-safe bowl and loosely cover with baking paper or a plate; microwave for 3-4 mins until just tender. Add to the pie dish and stir in the mustard and soup; season. Cover the dish with the puff pastry and trim the excess, sealing the edges with a fork. Pierce the centre with a sharp knife to make a steam hole. Brush the pastry with milk, then bake for 30 mins. Serve with mash, if you like.

*This recipe was sourced from www.realfood.tesco.com

Cheat’s chicken and broccoli pot pie This delicious pie will be ready in 45 minutes. Author: Tesco Real Food

Total Time: 45 min

Category: Chicken, Dinner

Method: Baking

Cuisine: British Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 onion, sliced

onion, sliced 1 tbsp vegetable oil​

vegetable oil​ Head of broccoli (about 375g), cut into florets, stalk finely diced

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard​

wholegrain mustard​ 400g tin cream of chicken soup

tin cream of chicken soup 375g pack ready-rolled puff pastry

pack ready-rolled puff pastry 1 tbsp milk

milk Mashed potato, to serve (optional) Instructions Put the onion, oil and diced broccoli stalks in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high for 5-6 mins*, stirring every 2 mins, until softened. Tip into a 1-1.2ltr pie dish or baking dish. Preheat the oven to gas 6, 200°C, fan 180°C. Put the florets in the microwave-safe bowl and loosely cover with baking paper or a plate; microwave for 3-4 mins until just tender. Add to the pie dish and stir in the mustard and soup; season. Cover the dish with the puff pastry and trim the excess, sealing the edges with a fork. Pierce the centre with a sharp knife to make a steam hole. Brush the pastry with milk, then bake for 30 mins. Serve with mash, if you like. Keywords: chicken pie

Cheat’s chicken and mushroom pie

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

200g streaky bacon, cut into 2cm pieces

1 large brown onion, thinly sliced

250g button mushrooms, thickly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon dried tarragon

¼ cup cream

1 cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons plain flour

1 tablespoon wholegrain mustard

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Sea salt and ground pepper

Meat from 1 purchased rotisserie chicken, skin and bones discarded, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

1 cup grated tasty cheese

500g good-quality butter puff pastry

1 large egg yolk

white sesame seeds

Method

Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium heat and cook the bacon, onion, mushrooms, garlic and tarragon for 10 minutes, stirring often. Stir the cream, ¼ cup of the stock, flour, both mustards and the zest together in a bowl to make a smooth sauce. Tip into the pan and cook for 2 minutes, then stir in the remaining stock and cook for 5 minutes, until thick and glossy. Season, then fold through the chicken. Spread out the filling on a large plate or tray and refrigerate until cold. Stir in the parsley and cheese before assembling. Preheat the oven to 200°C fan bake and place a flat oven tray in to preheat. Cut the pastry into two sheets – one 30cm x 24cm and the other 32cm x 26cm. Place the smaller sheet on a piece of baking paper. Spoon on the cold filling, leaving a 2cm border. Brush the border with egg yolk. Place the bigger sheet of pastry on top and gently press the pastry around the filling. Trim the edges and use a fork to firmly press the two pieces of pastry together around the edges to seal. Brush all over with egg yolk and cut a few small slashes in the top to allow steam to escape. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and chill for 20 minutes. Slide the hot tray under the baking paper and cook for 30 minutes, until deeply golden, crispy and irresistible.

*This recipe was sourced from www.dish.co.nz

Cheat’s chicken and mushroom pie You’ll never use another pot pie recipe again! Author: Claire Aldous

Prep Time: 30 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Total Time: 60 min

Category: Dinner, Chicken

Method: Baking

Cuisine: British Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

vegetable oil 200g streaky bacon, cut into 2 cm pieces

streaky bacon, cut into cm pieces 1 large brown onion, thinly sliced

large brown onion, thinly sliced 250g button mushrooms, thickly sliced

button mushrooms, thickly sliced 2 cloves garlic, crushed

cloves garlic, crushed 1 tablespoon dried tarragon

dried tarragon ¼ cup cream

cream 1 cup chicken stock

chicken stock 2 tablespoons plain flour

plain flour 1 tablespoon wholegrain mustard

wholegrain mustard 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Dijon mustard Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Sea salt and ground pepper

Meat from 1 purchased rotisserie chicken, skin and bones discarded, roughly chopped

purchased rotisserie chicken, skin and bones discarded, roughly chopped 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

finely chopped parsley 1 cup grated tasty cheese

grated tasty cheese 500g good-quality butter puff pastry

good-quality butter puff pastry 1 large egg yolk

large egg yolk white sesame seeds Instructions Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium heat and cook the bacon, onion, mushrooms, garlic and tarragon for 10 minutes, stirring often. Stir the cream, ¼ cup of the stock, flour, both mustards and the zest together in a bowl to make a smooth sauce. Tip into the pan and cook for 2 minutes, then stir in the remaining stock and cook for 5 minutes, until thick and glossy. Season, then fold through the chicken. Spread out the filling on a large plate or tray and refrigerate until cold. Stir in the parsley and cheese before assembling. Preheat the oven to 200°C fan bake and place a flat oven tray in to preheat. Cut the pastry into two sheets – one 30cm x 24cm and the other 32cm x 26cm. Place the smaller sheet on a piece of baking paper. Spoon on the cold filling, leaving a 2cm border. Brush the border with egg yolk. Place the bigger sheet of pastry on top and gently press the pastry around the filling. Trim the edges and use a fork to firmly press the two pieces of pastry together around the edges to seal. Brush all over with egg yolk and cut a few small slashes in the top to allow steam to escape. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and chill for 20 minutes. Slide the hot tray under the baking paper and cook for 30 minutes, until deeply golden, crispy and irresistible. Keywords: Chicken pie

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: 60-minute creamy chicken stew with vegetables