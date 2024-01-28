Recipe of the day: Pulled pork belly burger

Tickle your taste buds this Sunday with this yummy pulled pork belly burger.

For a perfect dinner this Sunday, look no further than the mouthwatering pulled pork belly burger recipe. This recipe does not require a lot of time and it is easy to make.

Pulled pork belly burger

Ingredients

1 kg boneless pork belly

1 medium onion, finely chopped

½ cup apricot jam

1/3 cup Worcestershire sauce

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 Tbsp grated ginger

2 red chillies, seeds removed, and finely chopped

½ cup white grape vinegar

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp chicken spice

1 tsp paprika

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Place the pork belly in a big enough pot, add the onion and cover with water. Boil for 30-45 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove the pork belly from the water and set aside. In a small saucepan, combine the apricot jam, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, ginger, chillies, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, chicken spice and paprika. Cook over low heat until the sauce has reduced to a thick glaze. Place the pork belly in a roasting dish. Remove the skin. Pour the glaze over the pork belly, making sure it is coated all over. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes, or until tender enough to easily shred or pull apart.Use two forks to shred the pork belly. Divide the shredded pork and cabbage evenly among the 4 hamburger buns, and serve.

To serve

4 hamburger buns and 2 cups shredded rainbow cabbage

*This recipe was sourced from Penguin Random House South Africa

