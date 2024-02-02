Recipe of the day: Chicken and chilli bean tortilla with sour cream

Have your own Mexican feast at home with this quick and easy tortilla recipe, ready in a jiffy.

Planning a quiet Friday evening in? These delicious chicken chilli bean tortillas pairs exceptionally well with movie night.

Made with chicken mince, spices and kidney beans, stuffed into a tortilla topped with cheese and sour cream, you will be the master of the household when everyone comes back for seconds.

The best part about this recipe is that it only takes 25 minutes to prepare, giving you plenty of time, to kick back, relax and have that movie or that Netflix series marathon you’ve been dreaming about all week.

Chicken chilli bean tortillas with sour cream

Ingredients

2 tbs Olive oil

1 Onion, peeled and thinly sliced

600g Chicken mince

2 Cloves garlic peeled and crushed

2 Red chillis, deseeded and finely chopped

2 tsp Ground coriander

2 tsp Ground cumin

2 tsp Paprika

400g Diced tomatoes

400g Kidney beans, rinsed and drained

2 Carrots, coarsely grated

Salt and pepper to taste

8 Tortillas

1/2 Iceberg lettuce, shredded

2 Lebanese cucumbers, halved and sliced

120g Cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 cup Light sour cream, to serve

Method

Heat the oil in the frying pan and cook onions for 3-4 minutes until softened. Add the chicken mince and brown, stirring frequently to break up the meat. Add garlic, chilli and spices and tomatoes to mince and cook for 1 minute. Add beans and half the carrots, heat through and season. Meanwhile, warm tortillas on a baking tray in the oven for 3-5 minutes. To serve, spoon chicken mixture over tortillas, and top with lettuce, remaining carrot, cucumber, cheese and a dollop of sour cream.

*This recipe was sourced from www.myconvenientkitchen.com and re-used with permission.

