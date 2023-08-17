Recipe of the day: White Bean Chicken Chilli

This White Bean Chicken Chilli recipe consisting of tender chicken, creamy white beans, and a blend of spices is perfect for chilly days.

Prepare yourself for a delicious journey that is sure to satisfy your taste buds and warm your heart.

Tonight, try out something new in your kitchen and give this White Bean Chicken Chilli recipe a go.

This dish brings together tender chicken and creamy white beans in a wonderful blend of spices and flavours.

It is like a cosy hug in a bowl as it will warm your body and soul.

As you are trying out this recipe, you will see how basic ingredients can create an amazing combination of tastes and textures.

How to make a White Bean Chicken Chilli

Homemade White Bean Chicken Chilli. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, minced

850g white beans, rinsed and drained

113g diced green chilies

3 to 4 cups chicken broth (depending on how thick you want your chilli)

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken (or shredded cooked chicken)

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Optional toppings: avocado slices, shredded cheese, sour cream, cilantro

Method

In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Cook the onion until translucent, about 3-4 minutes. Add in the garlic and jalapeno and cook for 2 more minutes. Add the white beans, green chillies, chicken broth, lime juice, cumin, chilli powder, oregano, chicken, cilantro, salt, and pepper. Stir and let simmer on low heat for 15 minutes. Ladle chilli into bowls and serve with desired toppings.

Notes from Chef: Storage and leftovers

Let the chilli cool completely, and then refrigerate it airtight for up to five days. Reheat on the stovetop or in the microwave.

You can also freeze this white chicken chilli, which is so nice. The Chef loves doubling up the recipe so they can stash some in the freezer for last-minute dinners.

To freeze, let the chilli cool and transfer it to a freezer-safe container. Label, date, and freeze for up to three months. Defrost in the fridge before reheating and serving.

*This recipe was sourced from twopeasandtheirpod.com.

