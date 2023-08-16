Recipe of the day: Tuna Melt Sandwich

Indulge in the irresistible taste of melted cheese and flavourful tuna with the Tuna Melt Sandwich that is perfect for any meal.

Not feeling like cooking tonight and looking for a satisfying and flavourful sandwich that is both comforting and indulgent?

Look no further than the mouthwatering Tuna Melt Sandwich. With it’s perfect balance of creamy, cheesy, and tempting goodness, this classic favourite is a delightful treat for any time of day.

Whether you are craving a quick lunch, a cosy dinner, or a simple yet satisfying snack, the Tuna Melt Sandwich is here to satisfy your cravings and leave you craving for more.

How to make a Tuna Melt Sandwich

Homemade Tuna Melt Sandwich. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

453g tuna fish, drained

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup celery, finely chopped

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

16 slices bread

8 slices cheddar cheese, more if you want a layer on the bottom

Tomato, sliced

1/4 cup butter, softened

Method

In a medium sized bowl combine the tuna, mayonnaise, celery, red onion, dijon mustard, parsley, salt and pepper. Butter one side of each slice of bread. Putting the butter side down add the cheese on the unbuttered side. Add the tuna mixture on top. Top with tomato and additional cheese.

Skillet Method

3. Preheat a skillet to medium heat. Add the sandwich on the skillet and heat for about 2-3 minutes until cheese starts to melt and it is golden brown. Flip to the other side and cook until the cheese is fully melted and sandwich is golden brown.

Broiler Method

4.Preheat a broiler. Spread the bread butter side up and toast for a couple of minutes. Top with cheese, tuna mixture and Broil for 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted.

Notes from Chef: Storing leftovers

The mixture for tuna melts is super easy to store and use later. Transfer it to an airtight container and store it in the refrigerator. It is so nice to have it all prepared and ready to go.

For Tuna Salad: Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four days.

For Tuna Melt: Your prepared tuna melt will stay good for a day or two either wrapped in plastic wrap or stored in an airtight container. Keep in mind, the bread may begin to get soggy as it sits.

*This recipe was sourced from therecipecritic.com.

