Recipe of the day: Whole baked snoek with peach and rosemary butter

Try today's recipe: whole baked snoek with peach and rosemary butter for a delicious, unique meal.
With this recipe, Jenny Morris gives you a fresh take on a classic South African stone fruit and seafood pairing.
Peaches are sautéed with onion, garlic, rosemary, and a dash of lemon juice to create a sensational butter topping for the snoek that you will want to make part of your repertoire for life.
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 finely chopped red onion
- 6 cloves of finely chopped garlic
- 3 large cling peaches, grated
- ½ cup lemon juice
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 100g softened butter
- 1 whole butterflied snoek or yellowtail
Method
- Preheat oven to 180 ̊C.
- Get started with the peach butter.
- Heat the olive oil in a small saucepan and add the onion and garlic and saute’ together, until almost golden brown.
- Add the peaches, lemon juice, and sugar, and cook till the sugar dissolves.
- Stir in the rosemary and season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Cook, stirring for 3 minutes, and remove from the heat.
- Cool the mixture down completely.
- Once the mixture has fully cooled, stir in the butter.
- Place the fish onto a large oven tray and season with salt and pepper.
- Spoon the peach butter over the fish, saving a little to paint over the fish once it is cooked.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until just cooked through.
- Rest the fish before serving with chunky, spiced potato wedges and a crunchy mixed salad.
Recipe supplied by: juicydelicious.co.za
