Recipe of the day: Whole baked snoek with peach and rosemary butter

Try today's recipe: whole baked snoek with peach and rosemary butter for a delicious, unique meal.

With this recipe, Jenny Morris gives you a fresh take on a classic South African stone fruit and seafood pairing.

Peaches are sautéed with onion, garlic, rosemary, and a dash of lemon juice to create a sensational butter topping for the snoek that you will want to make part of your repertoire for life.

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 finely chopped red onion

6 cloves of finely chopped garlic

3 large cling peaches, grated

½ cup lemon juice

1/3 cup sugar

2 tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

100g softened butter

1 whole butterflied snoek or yellowtail

Method

Preheat oven to 180 ̊C. Get started with the peach butter. Heat the olive oil in a small saucepan and add the onion and garlic and saute’ together, until almost golden brown. Add the peaches, lemon juice, and sugar, and cook till the sugar dissolves. Stir in the rosemary and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring for 3 minutes, and remove from the heat. Cool the mixture down completely. Once the mixture has fully cooled, stir in the butter. Place the fish onto a large oven tray and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the peach butter over the fish, saving a little to paint over the fish once it is cooked. Bake for 25 minutes or until just cooked through. Rest the fish before serving with chunky, spiced potato wedges and a crunchy mixed salad.

Recipe supplied by: juicydelicious.co.za