Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Afternoon cocktails Puesta De Sol (Sunset)

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

2 minute read

14 November 2025

09:45 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Reposado, orange juice, fragrant orange blossom water, and pink peppercorns combine in a drink made for sipping on warm summer nights. Enjoy it as a late afternoon cocktail

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz (approximately 44ml) Don Julio Reposado Tequila
  • 3 oz (approximately 88ml) fresh orange juice
  • 0.5 tsp ground turmeric
  • 1 dash orange blossom water

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Moroccan spiced rice with nuts, dried fruit and mint

Method

Add an orange slice as a garnish.

Add the pink peppercorns to the cocktail shaker and gently muddle.

Add the Don Julio Reposado Tequila, orange and turmeric, and orange blossom water to the cocktail shaker, follow with ice.

Shake vigorously for 15 seconds.

Print

Afternoon cocktails Puesta De Sol (Sunset)

Picture supplied

  • Author: Thami Kwazi
  • Prep Time: 1 minutes
  • Cook Time: 2 minutes
  • Total Time: 3 minutes
  • Category: Drink
  • Method: cool
  • Cuisine: spanish

Ingredients

Scale
  • 1.5 oz (approximately 44ml) Don Julio Reposado Tequila
  • 3 oz (approximately 88ml) fresh orange juice
  • 0.5 tsp ground turmeric
  • 1 dash orange blossom water

Instructions

  1. Add an orange slice as a garnish.
  3. Add the pink peppercorns to the cocktail shaker and gently muddle.
  4. Add the Don Julio Reposado Tequila, orange and turmeric, and orange blossom water to the cocktail shaker, follow with ice.
  5. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

drinks recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Springboks do it again with 14 men: Four takeaways from Italy win
Politics Would you pay R2 million to have dinner with Floyd Shivambu?
News How Cat Matlala blue light investigation placed former EMPD employee’s life at risk
Politics ‘Mad man’ Lesufi survives motion of no confidence
News NGOs to provide humanitarian assistance to 130 Palestinians who arrived at OR Tambo

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now