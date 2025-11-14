Recipe of the day: Afternoon cocktails Puesta De Sol (Sunset)

Reposado, orange juice, fragrant orange blossom water, and pink peppercorns combine in a drink made for sipping on warm summer nights. Enjoy it as a late afternoon cocktail
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz (approximately 44ml) Don Julio Reposado Tequila
- 3 oz (approximately 88ml) fresh orange juice
- 0.5 tsp ground turmeric
- 1 dash orange blossom water
Method
Add an orange slice as a garnish.
Add the pink peppercorns to the cocktail shaker and gently muddle.
Add the Don Julio Reposado Tequila, orange and turmeric, and orange blossom water to the cocktail shaker, follow with ice.
Shake vigorously for 15 seconds.
Afternoon cocktails Puesta De Sol (Sunset)
- Prep Time: 1 minutes
- Cook Time: 2 minutes
- Total Time: 3 minutes
- Category: Drink
- Method: cool
- Cuisine: spanish
