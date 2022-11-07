Recipe of the day: Roasted broccoli cheese pasta bake

Citizen Reporter

Take a break from the meat with this delicious broccoli veggie cheese pasta bake, your body will thank you for it.

This roasted broccoli pasta bake is scrumptious, loaded with cheese and will be ready within an hour.

Roasted broccoli cheese pasta bake recipe

Equipment:

Large Deep Frying Pan & Wooden Spoon

9″ x 9″ Casserole Dish (or similar size)

Large Pot & Colander

Jug (for stock)

Sharp Knife & Chopping Board

Cheese Grater

Whisk

Ingredients (checklist):

300g / 10.6oz Rigatoni, (or shortcut pasta of choice)

2 cups / 500ml Milk, at room temp

1 cup / 250ml Vegetable Stock

1 cup / 100g Gruyere, grated

1 cup / 100g Cheddar, grated

3 tbsp Butter

3 tbsp Flour

1 medium-sized head of Broccoli, sliced into bite sized florets (weight of broccoli approx 12oz/350g before diced)

1 small-medium Red Onion, peeled & sliced into strips

1 clove of Garlic, peeled & finely diced

1 tbsp Wholegrain Mustard

1/4 tsp Ground Nutmeg

1 slice of Bread, pulsed into crumbs (see notes)

Olive Oil/Oil Spray, as needed

Salt & Black Pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Add broccoli and onion to the baking dish with a good drizzle of oil and a hefty pinch of salt and pepper. Use your hands to combine, then roast in the oven at 200C/390F for 15-20mins, or until the broccoli is lightly charred and fork tender. Give it a mix halfway. Meanwhile, place pasta in salted boiling water and cook until al dente. Pasta should be a touch hard still, if it’s fully cooked it’ll come out sloppy when baked. Add butter and garlic to a large pan over medium heat. Stir in flour to form a roux, then gradually add in milk, whisking as you go to avoid lumps. Whisk in veg stock and simmer for a few mins, or until the sauce begins to thicken. You should be able to run your finger across the back of the wooden spoon and have it leave a path clear. Stir in mustard, nutmeg and a good pinch of salt and pepper, then add in the broccoli/onion. Add in cheese then stir in the drained pasta. Pour everything back into the baking dish and level off with a wooden spoon. Top with breadcrumbs and more salt and pepper, then liberally spray with oil. Bake in the oven at 200C/390F for 20mins, or until the breadcrumbs and golden all across the top.

