Saturday dessert: Vanilla panna cotta, mango sorbet, coconut snap

Perfect for a refreshing dessert or an elegant finale to any meal.

Elevate your dessert game and treat yourself to a symphony of flavors that will leave you craving for more with today’s recipe: Vanilla panna cotta, mango sorbet, coconut snap.

This delightful dessert does not require complicated techniques or a long list of ingredients.

Vanilla panna cotta, mango sorbet, coconut snap

Ingredients

Panna cotta

200g Milk

200g Cream

45g Castor Sugar

1/2tsp Vanilla Paste

3 Gelatine Leaves

Mango sorbet

500g Fresh very ripe mango

250g Castor Sugar

250g Water

10g Glucose Syrup

Coconut snap

20g Dried Coconut

25g Butter

8g Water

12g Glucose Syrup

12g Cake Flour

40g Icing Sugar

Method

For the Panna cotta

Start by soaking the gelatine leaves in cold water for about 10 minutes Bring the sugar, milk, cream, and vanilla to the boil over medium heat. Make sure it comes right to the boil otherwise, it will set in two separate layers. Remove from the heat, remove the gelatine from the cold water, and gently whisk into the boiled liquid. Set this to one side mixing every now and then. You want this to get cold enough that it is starting to set before you pour it into your mold. This will mean the vanilla seeds will set through the panna cotta. If it goes into the mold too hot the seeds will all sink to the bottom and set on the top of your panna cotta like a hat. Once the Panna Cotta is cold and starting to thicken, pour it into a mold or glass. I recommend 100g per serving. Place this in the fridge overnight to set. Make sure it is covered as dairy and fatty things will pick up other smells from your fridge.

The sorbet

Place all the ingredients into a pan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Simmer for two minutes. Allow to cool slightly before blending with a stick blender or in a liquidizer. Allow to cool fully. Churn in an ice cream machine or place in the freezer in a tub and whisk with a fork every 30 minutes until fluffy but fully frozen.

For the snap

Heat the butter, water, and glucose until melted then mix into the dry ingredients. Allow to stand for 30 minutes. Spread the mixture onto a baking sheet and bake at 160℃ for 16 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

*This recipe was shared by Farro Restaurant and is published with permission.

