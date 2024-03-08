Pecan nut tart with a chocolate-coconut biscuit crust recipe

Indulge in the luxurious fusion of flavors with today’s recipe.

Satisfy your cravings for indulgence with today’s exquisite Pecan Nut Tart boasting a mouth-watering Chocolate-Coconut Biscuit Crust.

This recipe promises to delight your taste buds with its rich textures and irresistible combination of ingredients.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Gammon steaks with gingered cling peach salsa

Pecan nut tart with a chocolate-coconut biscuit crust

Ingredients

For the biscuit crust

1 C (250 ml) desiccated coconut

1½ C (375 ml) cake wheat flour

1 C (250 ml) cocoa powder

½ tsp (2.5 ml) baking powder

¼ tsp (1.25 ml) salt

175 g unsalted butter, at room temperature

½ C (125 ml) castor sugar or soft brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla essence

For the chocolate ganache and pecan filling

1½ C (375 ml) semi-sweet Hershey’s chocolate chips or a mixture of dark and milk chocolate

1 C (250 ml) heavy or double cream

1 C (250 ml) pecan nuts, roughly chopped (reserve some for decorating)

Methods

Preparing for the biscuit crust

Set the oven on the grill setting, on high. Spread out the coconut on a baking tray and toast it for about 30 seconds or until the white coconut. flakes turn golden. Give the baking tray a shake and toast for another 30 seconds. Keep your eye on this because it can darken quite quickly depending on how hot the oven is. Sift the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt into a mixing bowl and set aside. Remove the coconut from the oven and set aside in a bowl. Adjust the oven to your normal baking setting and preheat to 180 °C. Place the butter and castor sugar into the bowl of an electric mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, and cream together until pale and fluffy. Add the egg and continue mixing until all the ingredients are well incorporated. Keep the mixer setting on a medium speed and add the vanilla essence. Add the sifted dry ingredients into the bowl and mix on low speed until all the ingredients gradually come together to form a soft dough. Remove the bowl from the mixer. Add the toasted coconut to the dough (reserve 1–2 Tbsp [15–30 ml] for decorating). Use a spatula or wooden spoon to mix this together. I’ve used a rectangular nonstick tart tin measuring 36 × 13 cm. Grease the tin with nonstick spray and then line the tin with the dough. To line the tin, simply take a few pieces of dough and mould them in the tin with your fingers, until the dough is spread out evenly and is 3–4 mm thick. Line the dough with baking paper and baking beans (or just normal dehydrated beans) and blind bake for 12–15 minutes. The tart shell may feel a bit spongy, but it will harden as it cools down. Set aside on a wire rack.

Preparing the filling

Place the chocolate chips in a bowl and set aside. Heat the heavy or double cream in a saucepan on medium to high heat. Once the cream starts simmering for about 30 seconds, remove it from the heat. Pour the warm cream over the chocolate and mix well until it forms a smooth chocolate ganache. Add the chopped pecan nuts and pour the filling into the cooled tart shell. Decorate the tart with the reserved chopped pecan nuts and toasted coconut. Refrigerate for about 2 hours. Serve with clotted or lightly whipped cream.

*This recipe was sourced from penguin random house with permission.

Pecan Nut Tart with a Chocolate-coconut Biscuit Crust Author: Modern Cape Malay Cooking by Cariema Isaacs

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x For the biscuit crust 1 C (250 ml) desiccated coconut

1½ C (375 ml) cake wheat flour

1 C (250 ml) cocoa powder

½ tsp ( 2.5 ml) baking powder

¼ tsp ( 1.25 ml) salt

175 g unsalted butter, at room temperature

½ C (125 ml) castor sugar or soft brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp ( 5 ml) vanilla essence

For the chocolate ganache and pecan filling 1½ C (375 ml) semi-sweet Hershey’s chocolate chips or a mixture of dark and milk chocolate

1 C (250 ml) heavy or double cream

1 C (250 ml) pecan nuts, roughly chopped (reserve some for decorating)

Instructions Preparing For the biscuit crust Set the oven on the grill setting, on high. Spread out the coconut on a baking tray and toast it for about 30 seconds or until the white coconut. flakes turn golden. Give the baking tray a shake and toast for another 30 seconds. Keep your eye on this because it can darken quite quickly depending on how hot the oven is. Sift the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt into a mixing bowl and set aside. Remove the coconut from the oven and set aside in a bowl. Adjust the oven to your normal baking setting and preheat to 180 °C. Place the butter and castor sugar into the bowl of an electric mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, and cream together until pale and fluffy. Add the egg and continue mixing until all the ingredients are well incorporated. Keep the mixer setting on a medium speed and add the vanilla essence. Add the sifted dry ingredients into the bowl and mix on low speed until all the ingredients gradually come together to form a soft dough. Remove the bowl from the mixer. Add the toasted coconut to the dough (reserve 1–2 Tbsp [15–30 ml] for decorating). Use a spatula or wooden spoon to mix this together. I’ve used a rectangular nonstick tart tin measuring 36 × 13 cm. Grease the tin with nonstick spray and then line the tin with the dough. To line the tin, simply take a few pieces of dough and mould them in the tin with your fingers, until the dough is spread out evenly and is 3–4 mm thick. You may have excess dough left (depending on the size of the baking tin you use), which you can use for a batch of cookies or biscuits. Alternatively, you can store it in the freezer for up to three months. Line the dough with baking paper and baking beans (or just normal dehydrated beans) and blind bake for 12–15 minutes. The tart shell may feel a bit spongy, but it will harden as it cools down. Set aside on a wire rack. Preparing the filling Place the chocolate chips in a bowl and set aside. Heat the heavy or double cream in a saucepan on medium to high heat. Once the cream starts simmering for about 30 seconds, remove it from the heat. Pour the warm cream over the chocolate and mix well until it forms a smooth chocolate ganache. Add the chopped pecan nuts and pour the filling into the cooled tart shell. Decorate the tart with the reserved chopped pecan nuts and toasted coconut. Refrigerate for about 2 hours. Serve with clotted or lightly whipped cream.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Baked honey garlic chicken tenders with rainbow veggie pasta salad