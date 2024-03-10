Sunday lunch: Cranberry pork fillet with spiced cabbage salad
This juicy pork fillet recipe will be ready in under an hour.
Pictures: iStock
Looking for something different to try for Sunday lunch? This delicious cranberry pork fillet recipe with spiced cabbage salad is the perfect meal for a lazy Sunday lunch. It requires minimal time and effort in the kitchen, giving you plenty of time to relax before yet another busy work week starts.
Cranberry pork fillet
Ingredients
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ⅓ cup red wine vinegar
- 2 whole star anise
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 cup Rhodes Quality Cranberry 100% Fruit Juice
- ¼ cup Rhodes Quality Orange 100% Fruit Juice
- salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- pork fillet
- 30 ml (2 Tbsp) olive oil
Method
- Place the sugar, vinegar, star anise and cinnamon into a small saucepan and bring to the boil.
- Add the cranberry juice and the orange juice and bring the sauce back to the boil.
- Reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce thickens.
- Season to taste and remove the star anise and cinnamon stick.
- Brush the pork fillet with the olive oil and season.
- Roast or grill the pork for 20 minutes or until done to liking.
- Rest the fillet for ten minutes.
- Slice and serve with the cranberry sauce.
*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com
Spiced cabbage salad
Ingredients
- 3 cups shredded cabbage
- 2 carrots, grated
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced
- 3 tablespoons African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon coriander
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- In a large bowl, toss together shredded cabbage, grated carrots, and thinly sliced red onion.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the Olive Oil, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, ground cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper to taste.
- Pour the dressing over the shredded vegetables and toss to coat. Allow it to marinate for a while before serving.
*This recipe is courtesy of www.africangoldoil.co.za
