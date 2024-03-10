Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Xanet Scheepers

By Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

4 minute read

10 Mar 2024

09:00 am

Sunday lunch: Cranberry pork fillet with spiced cabbage salad

This juicy pork fillet recipe will be ready in under an hour.

Cranberry pork fillet and spiced cabbage salad

Pictures: iStock

Looking for something different to try for Sunday lunch? This delicious cranberry pork fillet recipe with spiced cabbage salad is the perfect meal for a lazy Sunday lunch. It requires minimal time and effort in the kitchen, giving you plenty of time to relax before yet another busy work week starts.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Gammon steaks with gingered cling peach salsa

Cranberry pork fillet

Ingredients

  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ⅓ cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 whole star anise
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 cup Rhodes Quality Cranberry 100% Fruit Juice
  • ¼ cup Rhodes Quality Orange 100% Fruit Juice
  • salt and freshly cracked black pepper
  • pork fillet
  • 30 ml (2 Tbsp) olive oil

Method

  1. Place the sugar, vinegar, star anise and cinnamon into a small saucepan and bring to the boil.
  2. Add the cranberry juice and the orange juice and bring the sauce back to the boil.
  3. Reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce thickens.
  4. Season to taste and remove the star anise and cinnamon stick.
  5. Brush the pork fillet with the olive oil and season.
  6. Roast or grill the pork for 20 minutes or until done to liking.
  7. Rest the fillet for ten minutes.
  8. Slice and serve with the cranberry sauce.
Print

Cranberry pork fillet

Cranberry pork fillet

This sweet and spiced cranberry pork fillet will hit just the right spot.

  • Author: Rhodes Quality
  • Category: Lunch, Pork
  • Method: Grill
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

Scale
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ⅓ cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 whole star anise
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 cup Rhodes Quality Cranberry 100% Fruit Juice
  • ¼ cup Rhodes Quality Orange 100% Fruit Juice
  • salt and freshly cracked black pepper
  • pork fillet
  • 30 ml (2 Tbsp) olive oil

Instructions

  1. Place the sugar, vinegar, star anise and cinnamon into a small saucepan and bring to the boil.
  2. Add the cranberry juice and the orange juice and bring the sauce back to the boil.
  3. Reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce thickens.
  4. Season to taste and remove the star anise and cinnamon stick.
  5. Brush the pork fillet with the olive oil and season.
  6. Roast or grill the pork for 20 minutes or until done to liking.
  7. Rest the fillet for ten minutes.
  8. Slice and serve with the cranberry sauce.

Keywords: pork

*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com

Spiced cabbage salad

Ingredients

  • 3 cups shredded cabbage
  • 2 carrots, grated
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon coriander
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

  1. In a large bowl, toss together shredded cabbage, grated carrots, and thinly sliced red onion.
  2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the Olive Oil, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, ground cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper to taste.
  3. Pour the dressing over the shredded vegetables and toss to coat. Allow it to marinate for a while before serving.
Print

Spiced Cabbage Salad

This flavourful spiced cabbage salad is the ideal side for any protein.

  • Author: African Gold
  • Category: Salad
  • Cuisine: Dutch

Ingredients

Scale
  • 3 cups shredded cabbage
  • 2 carrots, grated
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon coriander
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, toss together shredded cabbage, grated carrots, and thinly sliced red onion.
  2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the Olive Oil, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, ground cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper to taste.
  3. Pour the dressing over the shredded vegetables and toss to coat. Allow it to marinate for a while before serving.

Keywords: salad

*This recipe is courtesy of www.africangoldoil.co.za

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Baked honey garlic chicken tenders with rainbow veggie pasta salad

Read more on these topics

pork recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local Soccer Hawks raid Safa House over R1.3 million theft and fraud allegations
Elections ANC submits candidates list – only those without criminal charges included
Crime Hijacking suspect hit by car while running away from police on M1 highway
Rugby It’s soon to be ‘Doc Rassie’: Bok boss to be awarded honorary doctorate
Local News Amanzimtoti connection to AKA’s murder

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe