Sunday lunch: Cranberry pork fillet with spiced cabbage salad

This juicy pork fillet recipe will be ready in under an hour.

Looking for something different to try for Sunday lunch? This delicious cranberry pork fillet recipe with spiced cabbage salad is the perfect meal for a lazy Sunday lunch. It requires minimal time and effort in the kitchen, giving you plenty of time to relax before yet another busy work week starts.

Cranberry pork fillet

Ingredients

½ cup brown sugar

⅓ cup red wine vinegar

2 whole star anise

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup Rhodes Quality Cranberry 100% Fruit Juice

¼ cup Rhodes Quality Orange 100% Fruit Juice

salt and freshly cracked black pepper

pork fillet

30 ml (2 Tbsp) olive oil

Method

Place the sugar, vinegar, star anise and cinnamon into a small saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the cranberry juice and the orange juice and bring the sauce back to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce thickens. Season to taste and remove the star anise and cinnamon stick. Brush the pork fillet with the olive oil and season. Roast or grill the pork for 20 minutes or until done to liking. Rest the fillet for ten minutes. Slice and serve with the cranberry sauce.

*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com

Spiced cabbage salad

Ingredients

3 cups shredded cabbage

2 carrots, grated

1 red onion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

In a large bowl, toss together shredded cabbage, grated carrots, and thinly sliced red onion. In a separate bowl, whisk together the Olive Oil, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, ground cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper to taste. Pour the dressing over the shredded vegetables and toss to coat. Allow it to marinate for a while before serving.

*This recipe is courtesy of www.africangoldoil.co.za

