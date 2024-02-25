Sunday dessert: Air fryer malva pudding with butterscotch sauce

Make Sunday dessert in only 30 minutes with this easy Air fryer recipe.

There are very few dishes that you can’t make in your Air fryer these days. We love that you can have your roast cooking in the oven, while at the same time baking your malva pudding in the air fryer, leaving you with plenty of time to sit back and relax with your family.

Malva pudding with butterscotch sauce

Ingredients

Sauce

1½ cup cream

125g butter, cut into blocks

1 cup dark brown sugar

1ml salt

1 Tbsp Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam

Batter

2 Tbsp butter

100ml dark brown sugar

3 Tbsp Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam

1 egg

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ cup milk

1 cup cake flour

¼ tsp salt

4 tsp vinegar

Custard

2 Tbsp Hinds Vanilla Custard Powder

2 Tbsp sugar

2 cups milk, divided

Method

To make the sauce, place the cream, butter, sugar, salt and Apricot Jam in a medium saucepan. Stirring continually over a high heat, bring the sauce to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for two minutes. Remove from the heat and keep warm. Cream the butter and the sugar together until the butter is pale and soft. Beat in the Apricot Jam. Beat in the egg. Dissolve the bicarbonate of soda into the milk. Sift the cake flour and the salt together and add to the batter, alternating with the milk. Beat in the vinegar. Spoon the batter into an air fryer suitable pudding bowl/s that have been sprayed with non-stick spray. Pour half of the sauce over the batter. Pre-heat the air fryer on bake to 170°C and bake the pudding for 30 minutes. Remove from the air fryer and pour over the remaining sauce a little at a time until all the sauce is absorbed by the hot pudding. To prepare the custard, mix Hinds Vanilla Custard powder, sugar and 3 Tbsp of the milk together. Bring the remaining milk to the boil in a saucepan. Pour the custard mix into the boiling milk, stirring well until thickened. Serve the malva pudding warm with the custard.

*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality,com