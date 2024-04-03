Recipe of the day: Spinach and mushroom chicken roulade with pesto potato and green bean salad

Don’t know what to make for dinner? Try this mouth-watering chicken roulade and potato salad.

After a weekend of fish, lamb and Easter eggs, you are probably craving a chicken dish. 26-year-old Chef Tunda Kavuna, who currently works as a Sous Chef at a 5-star lodge in the Northern Cape shares her quick and easy chicken roulade recipe with us.

Spinach and mushroom chicken roulade

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 onion, chopped

1 tbs garlic, minced

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 cup baby spinach

½ teaspoon thyme, chopped

½ cup mozzarella cheese, grated

2 tbs cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Place the chicken inside a plastic oven bag and beat with a rolling pin till flat and even. Prepare the filling by frying the garlic, onion and seasoning, then add the mushrooms and stir for a minute or two. Finally, add the baby spinach and cook until wilted (one minute). Pour the filling mixture into a large bowl, add the cream and mozzarella cheese and mix. Lay out the flattened chicken pieces then spoon some of the mixture down the long end of the fillet. Gently roll each fillet up to form a sausage and tie with twine. Season with salt and pepper then place in a baking dish and cook for 30 minutes or until juices run clear. Once cooked, remove from the oven, and slice each roulade into portions for your guests.

*This recipe was developed by Chef Tunda Kavuna and is courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Pesto potato and green bean salad

Ingredients

1 kg small potatoes

2 x 410 g cans Rhodes Quality Green Beans Cross Cut, drained

2 tbsp basil pesto

½ cup plain yoghurt

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

To serve: fresh basil leaves

Method

Place the potatoes in a large saucepan of water and boil until tender. Drain and cool. Cut the potatoes in half. Place the potatoes and the green beans in a bowl. Mix together the pesto and the yoghurt. Season well to taste. Pour the pesto dressing over the potatoes and beans and gently toss to mix. Garnish with fresh basil leaves. Refrigerate until serving.

*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com

