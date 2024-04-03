Recipe of the day: Spinach and mushroom chicken roulade with pesto potato and green bean salad
Don’t know what to make for dinner? Try this mouth-watering chicken roulade and potato salad.
Pictures: Supplied / iStock
After a weekend of fish, lamb and Easter eggs, you are probably craving a chicken dish. 26-year-old Chef Tunda Kavuna, who currently works as a Sous Chef at a 5-star lodge in the Northern Cape shares her quick and easy chicken roulade recipe with us.
Spinach and mushroom chicken roulade
Ingredients
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tbs garlic, minced
- 1 cup mushrooms, sliced
- 1 cup baby spinach
- ½ teaspoon thyme, chopped
- ½ cup mozzarella cheese, grated
- 2 tbs cream
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°C.
- Place the chicken inside a plastic oven bag and beat with a rolling pin till flat and even.
- Prepare the filling by frying the garlic, onion and seasoning, then add the mushrooms and stir for a minute or two. Finally, add the baby spinach and cook until wilted (one minute).
- Pour the filling mixture into a large bowl, add the cream and mozzarella cheese and mix.
- Lay out the flattened chicken pieces then spoon some of the mixture down the long end of the fillet.
- Gently roll each fillet up to form a sausage and tie with twine. Season with salt and pepper then place in a baking dish and cook for 30 minutes or until juices run clear. Once cooked, remove from the oven, and slice each roulade into portions for your guests.
*This recipe was developed by Chef Tunda Kavuna and is courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio.
Pesto potato and green bean salad
Ingredients
- 1 kg small potatoes
- 2 x 410 g cans Rhodes Quality Green Beans Cross Cut, drained
- 2 tbsp basil pesto
- ½ cup plain yoghurt
- Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- To serve: fresh basil leaves
Method
- Place the potatoes in a large saucepan of water and boil until tender.
- Drain and cool.
- Cut the potatoes in half.
- Place the potatoes and the green beans in a bowl.
- Mix together the pesto and the yoghurt.
- Season well to taste.
- Pour the pesto dressing over the potatoes and beans and gently toss to mix.
- Garnish with fresh basil leaves.
- Refrigerate until serving.
*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com
