Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

2 Apr 2024

10:33 am

Recipe of the day: Pasta Arrabbiata

Looking for a dish with a kick? Look no further than Pasta Arrabbiata.

Pasta Arrabbiata

Pasta Arrabbiata. Picture: iStock

Indulge in the rich flavors of Italian cuisine with this delectable Pasta Arrabbiata recipe.

This dish combines the satisfying texture of penne rigate with a zesty tomato sauce infused with garlic and chili, finished off with the savory richness of Parmesan cheese.

Pasta Arrabbiata

Ingredients

  • 400g penne rigate (ridged quill pasta)
  • 350g chopped tomatoes
  • 90ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 2 or 3 whole dried red chillis, roughly chopped
  • small handful of flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
  • salt for seasoning
  • a small wedge of Parmesan cheese, grated.

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat and add the chopped garlic and chilli.
  2. Sauté for a couple of minutes or until the garlic becomes golden in colour.
  3. Add the chopped tomatoes and season with a little salt.
  4. Turn the heat down to medium/low and cook for about 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally to reduce the sauce.
  5. In the meantime, cook the pasta as per the instructions on the packet, and when ready drain the pasta (reserving a little of the water), add it into the pan, and stir in the reserved water).
  6. Stir for a few seconds to coat the pasta with the sauce while the pan is still on the heat.
  7. Stir in the chopped parsley, sprinkle over some grated Parmesan, and serve.

*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications

Pasta Arrabbiata

Pasta Arrabbiata

  • Author: Chef Bonginkosi Masengemu

Ingredients

Scale

    • 400g penne rigate (ridged quill pasta)

    • 350g chopped tomatoes

    • 90ml extra virgin olive oil

    • 2 cloves of garlic, minced

    • 2 or 3 whole dried red chillis, roughly chopped

    • small handful of flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

    • salt for seasoning

    • a small wedge of Parmesan cheese, grated.

Instructions

  1. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat and add the chopped garlic and chilli.

  2. Sauté for a couple of minutes or until the garlic becomes golden in colour.

  3. Add the chopped tomatoes and season with a little salt.

  4. Turn the heat down to medium/low and cook for about 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally to reduce the sauce.

  5. In the meantime, cook the pasta as per the instructions on the packet, and when ready drain the pasta (reserving a little of the water), add it into the pan, and stir in the reserved water).

  6. Stir for a few seconds to coat the pasta with the sauce while the pan is still on the heat.

  7. Stir in the chopped parsley, sprinkle over some grated Parmesan, and serve.

