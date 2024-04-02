Recipe of the day: Pasta Arrabbiata
Looking for a dish with a kick? Look no further than Pasta Arrabbiata.
Pasta Arrabbiata. Picture: iStock
Indulge in the rich flavors of Italian cuisine with this delectable Pasta Arrabbiata recipe.
This dish combines the satisfying texture of penne rigate with a zesty tomato sauce infused with garlic and chili, finished off with the savory richness of Parmesan cheese.
Pasta Arrabbiata
Ingredients
- 400g penne rigate (ridged quill pasta)
- 350g chopped tomatoes
- 90ml extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 or 3 whole dried red chillis, roughly chopped
- small handful of flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
- salt for seasoning
- a small wedge of Parmesan cheese, grated.
Method
- Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat and add the chopped garlic and chilli.
- Sauté for a couple of minutes or until the garlic becomes golden in colour.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and season with a little salt.
- Turn the heat down to medium/low and cook for about 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally to reduce the sauce.
- In the meantime, cook the pasta as per the instructions on the packet, and when ready drain the pasta (reserving a little of the water), add it into the pan, and stir in the reserved water).
- Stir for a few seconds to coat the pasta with the sauce while the pan is still on the heat.
- Stir in the chopped parsley, sprinkle over some grated Parmesan, and serve.
*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications
