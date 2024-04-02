Recipe of the day: Pasta Arrabbiata

Looking for a dish with a kick? Look no further than Pasta Arrabbiata.

Indulge in the rich flavors of Italian cuisine with this delectable Pasta Arrabbiata recipe.

This dish combines the satisfying texture of penne rigate with a zesty tomato sauce infused with garlic and chili, finished off with the savory richness of Parmesan cheese.

Pasta Arrabbiata

Ingredients

400g penne rigate (ridged quill pasta)

350g chopped tomatoes

90ml extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 or 3 whole dried red chillis, roughly chopped

small handful of flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

salt for seasoning

a small wedge of Parmesan cheese, grated.

Method

Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat and add the chopped garlic and chilli. Sauté for a couple of minutes or until the garlic becomes golden in colour. Add the chopped tomatoes and season with a little salt. Turn the heat down to medium/low and cook for about 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally to reduce the sauce. In the meantime, cook the pasta as per the instructions on the packet, and when ready drain the pasta (reserving a little of the water), add it into the pan, and stir in the reserved water). Stir for a few seconds to coat the pasta with the sauce while the pan is still on the heat. Stir in the chopped parsley, sprinkle over some grated Parmesan, and serve.

*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications

