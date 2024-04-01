Recipe of the day: Oxtail with mushrooms and baby onions
If you start cooking this oxtail early morning, the meat will be falling off the bones by lunch time. Get some fresh bread to mop up the delicious sauce.
Picture: iStock
After a weekend of indulging in rich foods and Easter eggs, it’s time to get some hearty goodness back on your place. This oxtail recipe can simmer on the stove during the morning while you laze around the house.
Oxtail recipe
Ingredients
Main Dish:
- 500 g small beef shin pieces
- 125 g rindless bacon, cubed
- 30 ml oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 – 1.25 kg oxtail, trimmed of excess fat
- 2 tsp Ina Paarman’s Garlic & Herb Seasoning
- 1 tsp Ina Paarman’s Garlic Pepper Seasoning
- 3 large onions, chopped
- ½ tsp Ina Paarman’s Green Onion Seasoning
- 3 large carrots, sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 tbsp flour
- 2 cups red wine
- 2 cups water
- 2 tbsp Ina Paarman’s Beef Flavour Stock Powder or 2 x 25 g Ina Paarman’s Liquid Beef Stock
- 2 tbsp Ina Paarman’s Sun-dried Tomato Pesto
- 500 g pickling onions, peeled and left whole
- 250 g whole button mushrooms
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Gremolata:
- ½ cup chopped parsley
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tbsp grated lemon rind
- Mix all ingredients together.
Method
- Brown the beef shin and bacon in the oil/butter mixture in a big, heavy-bottomed saucepan. Remove with a slotted spoon and keep aside. Brown the oxtail in batches in the same fat. Keep on one side. Season the meat with Garlic & Herb Seasoning as well as Garlic Pepper Seasoning.
- Brown the onions, pre-seasoned with Green Onion Seasoning, in the same pot. When golden-brown, add the carrots, garlic and bay leaf. Stir-fry for 3 minutes.
- Add the flour and blend in.
- Add the wine, water, Stock Powder and Tomato Pesto. Bring to the boil.
- Place the browned shin, bacon and oxtail back in the pot, cover and simmer very gently for 2½ – 3 hours until the meat is fork-tender.
- Remove the bay leaf. Blot off excess fat with a double layer of absorbent kitchen paper.
- Briefly brown the pickling onions and mushrooms in olive oil in a separate frying pan and add to the meat. Simmer for 15 minutes until onions are just tender. Adjust seasoning to taste.
- Garnish with gremolata and serve with rice or parsley potatoes.
*This recipe was sourced from www.paarman.co.za
