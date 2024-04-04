Recipe of the day: Beef stew with steamed bread
A warm bowl of hearty beef stew served with warm homemade steamed bread is the perfect dinner as the evenings start getting cooler.
Picture: iStock
While this beef stew recipe does need two hours to cook, the end-result will be a mouthwatering flavourful meal the whole family will enjoy.
Steamed bread
Ingredients
- 480g cake flour
- 240g mealie meal
- 10ml salt
- 10ml sugar
- 10g dry yeast
- 750ml lukewarm water
Method
- Place all the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Add the lukewarm water and mix to a soft dough.
- Remove from the bowl and knead until the dough is smooth and elastic then form into a ball, cover with greased plastic wrap and leave to rest for 10 minutes.
- Knock the dough down, form again into a ball and place in a greased dish. Knot a cloth around the bowl and place it into a pot of boiling water. Place the lid on the pot and boil gently for one hour. Poke a knife or skewer into the middle to see if it’s cooked, then serve and enjoy with any meat or poultry stew.
Beef stew
Ingredients
- 1.2kg beef
- 2 onions, diced
- 2 celery stalks, with the tops
- 4 carrots
- 2 tbs toasted and ground cumin
- 2 tbs toasted and ground coriander
- 1 tbs salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 125ml ginger
- 6 cloves garlic, mashed
- 300ml tomato puree
- 4 tbs of sugar
- 3 bay leaves
- 2 chillies (optional)
- Bunch of fresh coriander
- 1 litre of liquid beef stock
Method
- Cut beef into cubes, season with salt and pepper and allow to marinade for 1 hour.
- Dice onion, chop carrots and celery and set aside.
- Blend tomato puree with ginger and garlic (and the chilli if using).
- In a large pot, heat oil and seal off the beef on medium heat, then set aside. In the same pot sauté the onions until translucent then add carrots and celery.
- Place the beef back into the pot and add the spices and bay leaves then mix.
- Add the blended tomato puree and beef, cover and simmer for 2 hours. Remove lid after an hour to reduce the liquid. Add chopped fresh coriander and adjust seasoning.
*The above recipes are courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio.
