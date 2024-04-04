Recipes

Recipe of the day: Beef stew with steamed bread

A warm bowl of hearty beef stew served with warm homemade steamed bread is the perfect dinner as the evenings start getting cooler.

Beef stew and steamed bread

While this beef stew recipe does need two hours to cook, the end-result will be a mouthwatering flavourful meal the whole family will enjoy.

Steamed bread

Ingredients

  • 480g cake flour
  • 240g mealie meal
  • 10ml salt
  • 10ml sugar
  • 10g dry yeast
  • 750ml lukewarm water

Method

  1. Place all the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Add the lukewarm water and mix to a soft dough.
  2. Remove from the bowl and knead until the dough is smooth and elastic then form into a ball, cover with greased plastic wrap and leave to rest for 10 minutes.
  3. Knock the dough down, form again into a ball and place in a greased dish. Knot a cloth around the bowl and place it into a pot of boiling water. Place the lid on the pot and boil gently for one hour. Poke a knife or skewer into the middle to see if it’s cooked, then serve and enjoy with any meat or poultry stew.
  Author: Lerato Panyane / Capsicum Culinary Studio

Beef stew

Ingredients

  • 1.2kg beef
  • 2 onions, diced
  • 2 celery stalks, with the tops
  • 4 carrots
  • 2 tbs toasted and ground cumin
  • 2 tbs toasted and ground coriander
  • 1 tbs salt
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 125ml ginger
  • 6 cloves garlic, mashed
  • 300ml tomato puree
  • 4 tbs of sugar
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 2 chillies (optional)
  • Bunch of fresh coriander
  • 1 litre of liquid beef stock

Method

  1. Cut beef into cubes, season with salt and pepper and allow to marinade for 1 hour.
  2. Dice onion, chop carrots and celery and set aside.
  3. Blend tomato puree with ginger and garlic (and the chilli if using).
  4. In a large pot, heat oil and seal off the beef on medium heat, then set aside. In the same pot sauté the onions until translucent then add carrots and celery.
  5. Place the beef back into the pot and add the spices and bay leaves then mix.
  6. Add the blended tomato puree and beef, cover and simmer for 2 hours. Remove lid after an hour to reduce the liquid. Add chopped fresh coriander and adjust seasoning.
  Author: Lerato Zondi / Capsicum Culinary Studio

*The above recipes are courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio.

