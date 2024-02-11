Sunday lunch: Rump Steak with Mushroom Sauce
Here is a simple recipe for your Sunday lunch.
Rump Steak with Mushroom Sauce dish. Picture: Supplied
They say Sundays are for lovers. Treat yours or your family to this mouthwatering Rump Steak with Mushroom Sauce dish.
This recipe, from none other than celebrity chef Zanele van Zyl, can easily be served up for lunch or dinner.
Rump Steak with Mushroom Sauce
For the mushroom sauce
- 1 Tbsp flour
- 100ml milk
- 30g butter
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 250g white button mushrooms, sliced
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 cup fresh cream
- Salt and pepper, to taste
For the steak
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tsp dried chilli flakes
- 1 tsp dried origanum
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp salt
- 30g butter
- 2 cloves garlic
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 × 300g rump steak
Method
- For the mushroom sauce, mix the flour and milk in a small bowl or jug, then set aside.
- Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat.
- Add the onion and garlic, and sauté for 2–3 minutes, or until fragrant.
- Add the mushrooms and thyme, and stir until the mushrooms are golden brown.
- Pour in the fresh cream and lower the heat.
- Stir in the flour and milk mixture.
- Season with salt and pepper, and cook for 3 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened.
- Remove from the heat and set aside.
- To prepare the steak, make a dry rub by mixing together the ground black pepper, chilli flakes, origanum, garlic powder, brown sugar, paprika and salt.
- Rub the mixture all over the steak.
- Add the butter to a pan and melt over high heat.
- Add the garlic cloves and sprigs of thyme, and fry for 1 minute. Place the steak in the pan and fry for 3 minutes on each side, or to your liking (see Tip).
- Remove from the pan and allow the steak to rest for 5–7 minutes, to allow the juices to distribute.
- In the meantime, reheat the mushroom sauce over low–medium heat. Then, pour the sauce over the steak and serve.
Zanele van ZyL steak tips
Rare = 2 minutes per side
Medium = 3 minutes per side
Well done = 6 minutes per side
*This recipe is republished with permission from Penguin Random HousePrint
