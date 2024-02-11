Sunday lunch: Rump Steak with Mushroom Sauce

Here is a simple recipe for your Sunday lunch.

They say Sundays are for lovers. Treat yours or your family to this mouthwatering Rump Steak with Mushroom Sauce dish.

This recipe, from none other than celebrity chef Zanele van Zyl, can easily be served up for lunch or dinner.

Rump Steak with Mushroom Sauce

For the mushroom sauce

1 Tbsp flour

100ml milk

30g butter

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

250g white button mushrooms, sliced

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 cup fresh cream

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the steak

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

1 tsp dried origanum

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt

30g butter

2 cloves garlic

4 sprigs fresh thyme

1 × 300g rump steak

Method

For the mushroom sauce, mix the flour and milk in a small bowl or jug, then set aside. Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, and sauté for 2–3 minutes, or until fragrant. Add the mushrooms and thyme, and stir until the mushrooms are golden brown. Pour in the fresh cream and lower the heat. Stir in the flour and milk mixture. Season with salt and pepper, and cook for 3 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened. Remove from the heat and set aside. To prepare the steak, make a dry rub by mixing together the ground black pepper, chilli flakes, origanum, garlic powder, brown sugar, paprika and salt. Rub the mixture all over the steak. Add the butter to a pan and melt over high heat. Add the garlic cloves and sprigs of thyme, and fry for 1 minute. Place the steak in the pan and fry for 3 minutes on each side, or to your liking (see Tip). Remove from the pan and allow the steak to rest for 5–7 minutes, to allow the juices to distribute. In the meantime, reheat the mushroom sauce over low–medium heat. Then, pour the sauce over the steak and serve.

Zanele van ZyL steak tips

Rare = 2 minutes per side

Medium = 3 minutes per side

Well done = 6 minutes per side

*This recipe is republished with permission from Penguin Random House

