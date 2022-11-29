Recipe of the day: Three scrumptious rice dishes

Citizen Reporter

A staple in many meals across the world, rice can just be added to curries, stir-fries and for desserts. Rice dishes can be scrumptious and tasty and full of flavour.

Rice dishes that came to mind are the popular dish from West Africa, jollof.

It’s often debated who makes the best either the Nigerians or Ghanaians. However, the main base for jollof rice is that it has to have a tomato base. However, due to variations in recipes, you can find different flavours in different countries.

Other rice meals you can make include Moroccan chicken rice and another favourite sausage rice skillet.

Three tasty and scrumptious rice dishes

Jollof rice recipe

Jollof rice. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

3 cups of washed long-grain white rice

1 can of plum tomatoes

2 roasted red bell peppers

1 large onion

1 scotch bonnet

3 knorr cubes

1-2 bay leaves

Salt to taste

1 tsp of thyme

1/4 cup of tomato puree/paste

2 tsp curry powder optional

1-2 cups of chicken stock

Water as necessary

A splash of vegetable/sunflower oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 200C and roast red bell peppers for 20-25 minutes (optional step for extra smoky jollof rice). Add 1 can of plum tomatoes, 2 red bell peppers, 1 large onion and 1 scotch bonnet to a blender and blend until smooth. Add vegetable oil to cover the base of a large saucepan. Once the oil is hot pour in the blended mixture and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes. Add salt to taste, 1 tsp of thyme, 3 knorr cubes, 2 tsp of curry powder (optional), 4 tbsp or 1/4 cup of tomato paste (purée) and 1-2 cups of chicken stock. Stir and cook for another 15 minutes (see notes). Add the rinsed white rice to the saucepan and stir. Then add 3 cups of water to cover the rice and leave to cook on low/medium heat for 10-15 minutes (you may need to check the rice, add one more cup of water and turn the rice every 7 minutes to prevent burning). Finally add bay leaves and 1/2 a thinly sliced onion (optional), stir and leave to cook on low heat until done.

This recipe can be found on simskitchen.com.

Moroccan chicken and rice

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the chicken:

6 Chicken thighs bone in (with skin, optional)

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/4 Cup chicken stock

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 1/2 Tablespoons turmeric

1 Tablespoon cumin

1/2 Tablespoon dried coriander

1 1/2 Tablespoons oregano

6 Garlic cloves crushed

Salt

pepper

For the rice:

2 Cups Basmati rice

3 1/2 Cups Chicken stock

1 Onion finely chopped

4 Garlic cloves crushed

1 Tablespoon turmeric

1 Teaspoon coriander

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Salt

To serve:

Lime wedges

Greek yoghurt

Fresh coriander

Instructions

First, marinate the chicken. Add the lemon juice, turmeric, cumin, coriander, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper to a large bowl and stir. Add chicken and stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate for one hour overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Remove chicken from the fridge when ready to cook. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large ovenproof skillet over the stovetop. Add the chicken, and the meaty side down. Cook for about 5 minutes until browned and flip overcooking the other side for a further 5 minutes or so. Reduce heat to low, add the 1/4 cup/60 ml of chicken stock, cover and leave to cook for a further 10 minutes. Remove chicken from pan and transfer to a plate. In the reserved pan, add the remaining olive oil, garlic and onion. Stir for a minute and add the turmeric and coriander. Stir well. Leave to cook until the onions are softened, about 5 minutes. Add the rice and stir well until the rice is completely coated about 2 – 3 minutes. Evenly pour over all the stock and give a quick stir. Arrange the chicken over the dish, cover and put it in the oven for further 20 minutes or until the rice has absorbed all the liquid. Remove from oven and leave a few minutes before serving. Fluff rice with a fork before serving.

It’s recommended to serve this dish with lime wedges, Greek yoghurt and fresh coriander.

This recipe can be found on juilacuisine.com.

Sausage and rice skillet

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups white rice

2 tsp olive oil

12 oz pkg smoked sausage

1/2 red bell pepper – sliced

1/2 yellow bell pepper – sliced

1 small white onion – quartered and sliced

4 cloves garlic – minced

1/2 tsp kosher sea salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

5 tbsp tomato paste

1 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth – divided

1 tsp paprika

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

1 1/2 tbsp parsley – chopped

Instructions

In a small saucepan, cook rice according to the package’s directions. Place a large cast iron skillet over medium-high. Once the skillet is hot, add the oil. After the oil shimmers, add the sausage and cook until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add the peppers and onion, and sauté for 4-5 minutes. Add the garlic, salt, and pepper, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from the pan and set aside with the sausage. Add the tomato paste and about ¾ cup of chicken broth, and whisk to combine. Allow the mixture to simmer for 1 minute, then add the paprika and cayenne. Stir in the cooked rice, sausage, remaining chicken broth, pepper and onions until combined. Garnish with chopped parsley, and serve immediately.

This recipe can be found lifemadesimplebakes.com.