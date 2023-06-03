Recipe of the day: Two load shedding-friendly avo recipes for a light lunch

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

In a country where power outages disrupt our routines, refuse to let darkness dim your culinary creativity.

Try out these two dazzling avocado recipes crafted to shine even during load shedding. Prepare to delight in a symphony of flavours as you embrace the lusciousness of avocados, transforming them into delectable light lunch options that require no cooking.

These load shedding-friendly avocado recipes will brighten up your day, ensuring that even in the absence of electricity, your taste buds are treated to a delightful feast.

Get ready to savour the goodness of avocados in two irresistible dishes that prove darkness is no match for culinary ingenuity.

Two avo recipes you have to try

Roast butternut, grains and avo winter salad

Ingredients

1 butternut

30ml (2 tbsp) avocado or olive oil

30ml (2 tbsp) honey

125ml (½ cup) corn couscous

125ml (½ cup) pumpkin seeds

125ml (½ cup) cranberries

400g tin lentils, rinsed and drained

Handful coriander, finely chopped + extra

2 avocados

Maldon salt, for sprinkling (optional)

For the tangy avo dressing:

1 avocado, mashed

Juice of 4 small lemons

3 garlic cloves, crushed

Roast butternut, avo and grains winter salad. Picture: The South African Avocado Growers

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Cut the butternut (skin on) in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Cut each half into 4 wedges and place on a roasting tray. Sprinkle with the oil and honey. Season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 30 minutes, turning halfway, until caramelised. Meanwhile, cook the couscous according to packet instructions. Combine the cooked couscous, seeds, cranberries, lentils and coriander. Divide between 4 plates with the butternut and extra coriander. For the dressing, blitz together the ingredients until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Make avo roses by cutting the avocados (firm-ripe avocados work best) in half and removing the skins and pips. Working with 1 avocado half at a time, place cut side down on a cutting board. Slice through the width into very thin slices. Fan out the avocado slices into a straight line. Beginning at one end, gently roll up the slices into a spiral rose shape. Repeat with the rest. Season with Maldon or table salt. Add a rose to each salad. Serve with the dressing.

Load shedding tip: Make this salad up to a day ahead. Simply bring to room temperature if it was refrigerated and add the avo roses when ready to serve.

Chicken curry rotis

Chicken Curry with avo roti. Picture: The South African Avocado Growers Association

Ingredients

For the curry:

45ml (3 tbsp) mild curry powder 80ml (⅓ cup) cornflour 6chicken breasts, cubed Avocado or olive oil, for frying 2 onions, sliced 2 garlic cloves, crushed 410g tin Indian-style chopped tomatoes 375ml (1½ cups) plain yoghurt + extra Handful coriander, chopped + extra

For the avo rotis:

180ml (¾ cup) mashed avocado 250ml (1 cup) cake flour + extra for dusting Squeeze lemon juice 5ml (1 tsp) salt 80g melted butter 1 avocado, sliced

Method

For the curry, mix half the curry powder and the cornflour together. Season with salt and pepper. Mix through the chicken. Heat a splash of oil in a 25cm flat-bottomed cast iron potjie over medium hot coals and fry the chicken until golden. Season with salt and pepper. Keep aside. Heat another splash of oil and sauté the onions for about 5 minutes or until golden. Add the garlic and remaining curry powder and fry for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and chicken, cover and simmer for about 10 minutes or until cooked through. Add a splash of water, as necessary, to prevent the curry from drying out. Mix through the yoghurt and coriander and heat through, without boiling. For the rotis, combine all the ingredients until a soft dough forms. Divide into 4-6 balls. Roll each out, as thin as possible, into a circle on a flour dusted surface. Place on a hot grid and cook over medium hot coals for 2-3 minutes on each side until charred and cooked. Brush with butter. Serve the curry rolled up in the rotis with sliced avo, extra dollops of yoghurt and extra coriander.

*Tip: This recipe can also be made on gas. Use a griddle pan for the rotis.

This recipe was sourced from www.avocado.co.za.

