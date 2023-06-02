Recipes

Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi
Digital Intern
2 minute read
2 Jun 2023
1:50 pm

Recipe of the day: Warm millet sosatie salad

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

This vibrant medley of tender millet grains, grilled vegetables, and tangy sosatie marinade will be a hit at your next braai.

Warm millet sosatie salad
Warm millet sosatie salad. Picture: Studio H

Embark your taste buds on a culinary voyage that will tantalise them and redefine your salad experience.

For a change of menu tonight, why don’t you try out the warm millet sosatie salad recipe – a harmonious blend of textures, flavours, and sheer deliciousness.

Imagine a symphony of tender millet grains, perfectly cooked and mingling with a colourful array of grilled vegetables, all generously bathed in a mouthwatering sosatie marinade.

With every forkful, you will savour the delightful combination of nutty millet, smoky charred veggies, and the irresistible tang of the sosatie sauce.

This salad is not just a meal, but a culinary masterpiece that will have you craving more. So, prepare to elevate your salad game and impress your taste buds with the unforgettable warm millet sosatie salad.

Warm millet sosatie salad

Ingredients

  • 8 x lamb sausages
  • 60ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 100g red grapes
  • 2 cups white millet
  • 1 pinch saffron
  • 1 large carrot, peeled and grated
  • 1 onion, thinly sliced
  • 1T garam masala
  • 50g sliced almonds
  • 100g dried apricots
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Crispy cheddar cheese straws

READ MORE
Patrons heartbroken as Imbizo Shisanyama in Mall of Thembisa announces permanent closure
Warm millet sosatie salad with meat and vegetables. Picture: iStock
Warm millet sosatie salad with meat and vegetables. Picture: iStock

Method

  1. Boil the millet with 4 cups of water and salt until tender to the bite. Drain excess water.
  2. Heat a pan and add olive oil. Fry the sausages until brown and cooked through.
  3. Fry the grapes in the same pan until charred. In another pan, heat and add olive oil.
  4. Fry the carrots and onion until soft, then add the garam masala. Fry for a few minutes until the spices become fragrant.
  5. Stir in the apricots and almonds and adjust seasoning.
  6. Stir in the millet.
  7. Dish onto a serving platter and serve with the grapes and sausages.

*This recipe is courtesy of Studio H’s Millet Report

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Brine chicken wings

Read more on these topics