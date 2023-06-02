Recipe of the day: Warm millet sosatie salad

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Embark your taste buds on a culinary voyage that will tantalise them and redefine your salad experience.

For a change of menu tonight, why don’t you try out the warm millet sosatie salad recipe – a harmonious blend of textures, flavours, and sheer deliciousness.

Imagine a symphony of tender millet grains, perfectly cooked and mingling with a colourful array of grilled vegetables, all generously bathed in a mouthwatering sosatie marinade.

With every forkful, you will savour the delightful combination of nutty millet, smoky charred veggies, and the irresistible tang of the sosatie sauce.

This salad is not just a meal, but a culinary masterpiece that will have you craving more. So, prepare to elevate your salad game and impress your taste buds with the unforgettable warm millet sosatie salad.

Warm millet sosatie salad

Ingredients

8 x lamb sausages

60ml extra virgin olive oil

100g red grapes

2 cups white millet

1 pinch saffron

1 large carrot, peeled and grated

1 onion, thinly sliced

1T garam masala

50g sliced almonds

100g dried apricots

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Boil the millet with 4 cups of water and salt until tender to the bite. Drain excess water. Heat a pan and add olive oil. Fry the sausages until brown and cooked through. Fry the grapes in the same pan until charred. In another pan, heat and add olive oil. Fry the carrots and onion until soft, then add the garam masala. Fry for a few minutes until the spices become fragrant. Stir in the apricots and almonds and adjust seasoning. Stir in the millet. Dish onto a serving platter and serve with the grapes and sausages.

*This recipe is courtesy of Studio H’s Millet Report

