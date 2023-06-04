Daily news update: Glebelands Hostel murders, Stellenbosch University, India train crash kills 288 people

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

Manhunt launched for Glebelands Hostel shooters after seven killed

Police in Umlazi, south-west of Durban, are investigating seven murders and two attempted murders.

This follows a shooting incident at Glebelands Hostel in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police, nine men aged between 20 and 40 years old were consuming alcohol in a room at the hostel when unknown gunmen opened fire on them before fleeing the scene.

Heunis booted out of Stellenbosch University convocation

Advocate Jan Heunis has lost the Stellenbosch University convocation seat. Photo: Stellenbosch University/Facebook

The longstanding Stellenbosch University (SU) convocation president Advocate Jan Heunis has been voted out following weeks of tensions over embattled Vice-Chancellor Wim de Villiers’ nepotism scandal.

Voting through ballot papers and online took place at the extraordinary convocation meeting held at Bloemhof Girls’ High in Stellenbosch on Thursday.

Students as well as current and former staff and alumni, including billionaire businessman Christo Wiese, addressed the gathering before voting began.

Ramaphosa sends condolences to India after deadly train crash

Rescue workers recover victims’ bodies from the carriage wreckage of a three-train collision near Balasore, in India’s eastern state of Odisha, on June 3, 2023. Picture: AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the government and people of India following a horrific train crash in Odisha that killed more than 250 people and injured hundreds more.

At least 288 people were killed and hundreds more injured in a horrific three-train collision in India, officials said on Saturday, the country’s deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years.

Sanef condemns attempts by Moti Group to ‘gag’ amaBhungane journalists

Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti. Picture: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / James Oatway

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has condemned attempts by the Moti Group to stop the publication of articles by amaBhungane. The series of articles by the investigative journalism unit exposes alleged corruption by the Moti Group.

The Moti Group, led by controversial businessman Zunaid Moti, approached the Gauteng High Court to prevent the publication of new articles and force the journalists to return all the ‘leaked’ documents.

amaBhungane said Moti approached the court on Tuesday, without notifying the media group.

Gundogan double secures FA Cup for Manchester City

Manchester City’s John Stones (L) celebrates with goalscorer Ilkay Gundogan after he scored his second goal of the final on Saturday. Picture: Adrian DENNIS / AFP.

Manchester City are one game away from a historic treble after Ilkay Gundogan scored twice to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s men completed a domestic double at Wembley and can become just the second side, after United in 1998/99, to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season should they beat Inter Milan to become European champions for the first time on June 10.

