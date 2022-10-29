Saturday treat: Viral microwave brownie recipe

Citizen Reporter

There is nothing better than the thought of finally having something sweet over the weekend and treating yourself, and this microwave brownie recipe won’t be a hassle to make.

If you don’t want to make a big batch of brownies, microwave desserts satisfy sweet tooth’s anytime you need something for dessert.

Food content creator, Zaynab Paruk was in the same dilemma and recreated Freda Muyambo’s viral microwave brownie recipe from her social media page myburntorange.

Freda proudly informed her followers that her successful microwave brownie recipe had over 27 million views on TikTok and three million likes.

The biggest obstacle people found in making the brownies was how to calculate a quarter of an egg. She simply explained you just needed one tablespoon from the edge.

The recipe has been relooked and recreated by thousands of netizens and its easy to make at home, with your own favourite add-ons such as white chocolate buttons.

Viral Microwave brownie recipe

Ingredients

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp oil

Pinch baking powder

1/4 tsp vanilla

1 tbsp flour

1 tsp cocoa powder

1/4 of an egg

1-2 tbsp chocolate

ALSO TRY: Saturday tasty treat: Lazy Makoti’s tiramisu recipe

Instructions

Mix together properly. Add to microwave for 40-45 seconds. Serve with ice cream

This recipe can be found on zaynab_paruk Instagram page.

Cherry galette recipe:

Something else sweet to make to compliment your brownies, as it will add an extra tartness when dishing up, including more ice cream.

Ingredients

Cherry pie filling with frozen sour cherries

650g of frozen sour cherries

200g sugar

5 tbsp starch

2 tbsp juice

1/2 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp butter

Already made sweet pastry

Instructions

Fill your pie or galette. Cover the pie, galette doesn’t need covering but I like the idea. Bake at 220 C for the first 25 minutes, reduce to 190 C and bake for a further 35 minutes. Cover with foil during this stage if it is browning too much.

This recipe can be found on Freda Muyambo Instagram page

ALSO MAKE: Recipe of the day: Six traditional South African bread recipes