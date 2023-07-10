What’s for dinner tonight: Cabbage rolls

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Welcome to the world of cabbage rolls, a cherished dish known for its comforting flavours and rich history.

These delightful rolls combine tender cabbage leaves with a savoury filling, creating a symphony of tastes and textures.

Explore your art of cooking as you try out this cabbage rolls recipe, from selecting the cabbage to creating the perfect filling and simmering them to perfection.

Get ready to taste the irresistible blend of cabbage with flavourful fillings, and mouthwatering sauces.

How to make Cabbage Rolls

Homemade Cabbage Rolls. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 large head of cabbage (about 3 lbs.) – or use 2 smaller heads

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 cup diced onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 large mushrooms, finely diced – 1 1/2 cups (optional)

1 pound ground sirloin

3/4 cup uncooked long grain rice (brown or white)

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1 cup Pomi strained tomatoes or canned tomato puree

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

Pepper to taste

3/4 cup liquid (beef stock, cabbage water, or combine with some leftover tomato for 3/4 cup)

Method

Bring a large pot of water to boil. Cut centre core out of cabbage and place, core side down, in boiling water. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. While cabbage simmers, heat oil in pan over med-high heat and sauté onion and garlic 3-5 minutes until browned. Add mushrooms and cook another 2 minutes. Transfer mixture to a large bowl to cool. Remove cabbage to a rimmed baking sheet, keeping water in the pot. Gently remove leaves from cabbage, cutting away from the core with a small knife.

Set aside the best 16 unbroken leaves and cut off the thick spine in the center for easier rolling. Set all remaining broken or small cabbage leaves aside. (If the core is too firm, return it to boiling water for a few minutes to soften). Preheat oven to 176 C. To cooled onion mixture, add meat, uncooked rice, parsley, tomato, salt & pepper. Combine well. Place about 1/4 cup of filling in each leaf, roll, and place seam side down in a 13 by 9-inch pan. Pour liquid over rolls and lay some leftover leaves on top. Cover pan tightly with foil, and bake for 1 1/2 hours. (Place pan on a cookie sheet in case it drips). Remove from oven and let it rest for 30 minutes or better still, let cool and refrigerate overnight. (They freeze well).

How to serve: The next day they are really good when browned in a little oil or butter and served with a side of sour cream.

To cook on stove top: Use a heavy Dutch oven or your heaviest pan. If you have leftover cabbage leaves, place them on the bottom of the pan first to prevent burning.

Use the same recipe, cover the pan and bring to a boil. Then reduce heat and simmer for about an hour.

It takes less time because you bring it to a boil much faster on the stove top. Uncover occasionally to make sure they are cooking and to see if more liquid is needed.

*This recipe was sourced from Jennycancook.com.

