What’s for lunch: Turkey tacos

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Spice up your mealtime with a tempting twist on traditional tacos. Today, brace yourself to dive into the realm of mouthwatering flavours with a turkey tacos recipe.

With the seasoned turkey as the star, these tacos offer a lighter and healthier alternative while still delivering on taste.

From the sizzle of spices to the vibrant array of toppings, try out this recipe as you explore the world of turkey tacos and see if it will not be your favourite dish from now on.

How to make a turkey tacos

Homemade turkey tacos. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 pound lean ground turkey

3 cloves garlic, minced

(226g) tomato sauce

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon ground chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

(113g) mild green chiles

Corn or flour tortillas, for serving

Toppings: shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream or plain Greek yogurt, guacamole or avocado slices, diced tomatoes, salsa or pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and lime wedges

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Hearty cow heels recipe with warm roast potato salad

Method

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and turkey. Cook, stirring and breaking apart the turkey with a wooden spoon, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, tomato sauce, water, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, oregano, salt, and pepper. Stir and reduce heat to low. Let simmer for about 10 minutes or until mixture thickens, stirring occasionally. Stir in the green chiles. To assemble the tacos, spoon the turkey into to warm tortillas (corn or flour). Top with desired toppings: shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream or plain Greek yoghurt, guacamole or avocado, diced tomatoes, salsa or pico de gallo, fresh cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice. Serve warm.

Side dishes for turkey tacos

If you want to serve a few sides with your turkey tacos, here are a few of the chef’s favourites:

Mexican rice

cilantro lime rice

easy refried beans

best bean dip

black bean salad

*This recipe was sourced from twopeasandtheirpod.com.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: 2 coffee and chocolate recipes to celebrate World Chocolate Day