Recipe of the day: Lentil and sausage stew

This hearty lentil and sausage stew recipe combines the rich, earthy flavours of lentils with the tasty goodness of sausages, resulting in a satisfying and nourishing meal.

This stew is the perfect recipe for cold and chilly evenings and is packed with protein, fiber, and an array of delicious ingredients.

Lentil and sausage stew

Homemade soup with lentils and sausages. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

12 meaty pork sausages

1 onion (l00g)

2 cloves of garlic

2 carrots (200g)

1 generous pinch of dried crushed chillies

300g Puy lentils

900ml water

½ chicken stock cube

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

To serve:

1 lemon

Dijon mustard

Lentil stew with smoked sausage. Picture: iStock

Method

Heat a tablespoon of the oil in a spacious lidded sauté or frying pan, and fry the sausages until they are done to your liking.

Transfer them to a plate and wash the pan. Peel, halve and finely chop the onion; peel and chop the garlic. Scrape the carrots and chop them into dolly-mixture-size dice. Heat another tablespoon of the oil in the pan, then stir in the onion and garlic. After 5 minutes add the carrot and continue to cook, stirring often, for a further 5 minutes.

Add the crushed chillies, lentils and water, then crumble in the stock cube. Bring to the boil, stirring to dissolve the stock cube, then reduce the heat.

Cover the pan and simmer for 30 minutes or until the lentils are tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed. Leave covered for 5 minutes, then season the lentils with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste, stir in half the flat-leaf parsley and the final tablespoon of olive oil. Halve the sausages on the slant, stir them through the hot sloppy lentils and gently reheat. Serve with a lemon wedge to squeeze over the top and the pot of Dijon mustard.

*This recipe was sourced from thehappyfoodie.co.uk.

