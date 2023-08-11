Recipe of the day: 5-ingredient crispy apricot chicken and cheesy broccoli

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

The winter has been long and you are more than likely a little tired of pastas, stews and one-pot meals. Change things up a little tonight with this delicious crispy apricot chicken and cheesy broccoli recipe.

It is guaranteed to become a firm favourite on your family’s menu.

Crispy apricot chicken

Crispy apricot chicken. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

½ box (100g) Hinds Spices Southern Coating Original, plus 3 tbsp extra⁠

2 large eggs, beaten⁠

8 chicken thighs, washed and patted dry⁠

½ tin (225g) Rhodes Quality Smooth Apricot Jam⁠

¼ cup soy sauce ⁠

Method

Add half of the box of Hinds Spices Southern Coating Original and beaten eggs to two separate bowls. Carefully coat each chicken thigh in the egg mixture following with the coatings. Air fry the chicken in 2 batches at 180ºC for 25 minutes or until cooked through and golden brown and crispy. Alternatively, bake the chicken in the oven at 180ºC for 40 minutes, if preferred!⁠ Dissolve the 3 extra tablespoons of the Hinds Spices coating in 1 cup of water. In a large pan, add the Rhodes Quality Smooth Apricot Jam, soy sauce, and water mixture and allow to simmer over medium heat for 5 minutes, while stirring, until reduced and slightly thickened. ⁠ Add the warm crispy chicken to the pan and coat the chicken in the sticky sauce. Garnish with freshly sliced spring onion. Serve immediately with steamed rice and broccoli, or any sides of your choice, and enjoy.

*This recipe was found on Foodies of SA’s Instagram page.

Quick broccoli and cheese

Cheesy broccoli. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

4 cups broccoli

1 cup water

For the cheese sauce:

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon corn starch

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 tablespoon parmesan cheese, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Wash broccoli and place it in a non-stick skillet. Add 1 cup water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cover broccoli and steam 3-5 minutes. Remove and place in a bowl. Cover to keep warm. Whisk milk and corn starch together in a bowl. Pour into the skillet and whisk over medium heat until mixture thickens. Turn heat to low and add cheese. Whisk until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and serve over broccoli.

*This recipe was found on www.spendwithpennies.com

