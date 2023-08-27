‘Operation Vulindlela update provides detailed progress’ – Presidency

According to the report, over 70% of the reforms have been completed or are on track to be finalised within the next year.

The Presidency and National Treasury released the progress report for quarter two of 2023 on Sunday. Photo: Sona/Gov.za

The Presidency said Operation Vulindlela has made significant progress by reaching several key milestones through targeted reforms.

Operation Vulindlela was first announced in October 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a framework for how South Africa could recover from the devastating economic impact the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reforms

According to the report, over 70% of the reforms have been completed or are on track to be finalised within the next year.

One of the key goals for the project was to improve energy availability, accelerate the analogue switch-off and migrate to digital technology, introduce numeric based work visa programs and the establishment of the National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC) to oversee implementation of the Freight Logistics Roadmap.

“Gazetting of the final date for analogue switch-off, has enabled analogue transmission to be switched off for all frequencies above 694 Megahertz (MHz) on 31 July 2023 to enable the use of spectrum for mobile telecommunications. This key reform will improve network quality, reduce data costs and expand digital access for all South Africans,” the report said.

Water

In the water sector, the National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency (NWRIA) Bill received approval from Cabinet to proceed to Parliament.

It seeks to establish an agency to manage national bulk water resource infrastructure and attract investment in water resource development, is expected to be tabled in Parliament by August 2023.

“The establishment of the NWRIA as a dedicated agency to manage and invest in bulk water resource infrastructure is the centerpiece of institutional reforms in the water sector,” the report said.

Anniversary

The report also stated that Operation Vulindlela is now approaching its third anniversary.

“In that time, progress in the implementation of priority structural reforms has gathered pace. As it stands, over 70% of Operation Vulindlela reforms have now either been completed or are on track to be finalised within the next year,” stated the report.

Spokesperson for the Presidency Vincent Magwenya said the report provides a detailed update on progress.

“It provides an update on each of the priority reform areas in Operation Vulindlela including reforms to the energy, logistics, telecommunications, water sectors as well the visa regime,” Magwenya said.

