WATCH: SA left dry heaving after woman cleans tripe in washing machine

South Africans are all about time-saving hacks, especially during the festive season, but some things should just be done the traditional way.

TikToker @ayanderr shared a video clip on the Chinese short-form video hosting service of her older sister washing mogodu, also known as tripe, a South African festive season delicacy, in the washing machine.

The video clip of the cow intestines swirling around in the washing machine has been viewed more than 3 million times.

In the video clip the TikToker says her older sister was too lazy to wash the mogodu herself, so she put it in the washing machine instead.

People flocked to the comments section of the viral video clip to voice their disdain at this laziness.

Many echoed that this is exactly why you can’t eat at everyone’s house (a jab at the fact that you can’t always trust what someone does in their kitchen).

Why you shouldn’t clean tripe in your washing machine

Well, this should be a no-brainer, but if your washing machine is used to wash your clothes, as it was intended to, there will be traces of washing powder and other bacteria present in the machine, which is not hygienic for food.

Also, tripe has a rather strong smell to it, so unless you are planning on putting your washing machine on the dump after washing your tripe, it’s definitely better to clean your mogodu the old-fashioned way. No-one wants to usher in the new year smelling like cow intestines.

How you should clean your tripe

You have to start by scraping the “dirt” off the tripe with the sharp side of a knife or a hard brush and cutting the visible parts of fat off of the meat.

You then need to soak the tripe in water mixed with a bit of vinegar for about 15 minutes before washing it under running water until you are satisfied that it is clean.

