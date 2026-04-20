From TikTok to trouble: Saps warns officers in uniform

Saps says such behaviour contravenes National Instruction 5 of 2017, which governs media communications.

The South African Police Service (Saps) recently issued a stern warning to its members over the growing trend of posting pictures and videos in uniform on social media, describing the conduct as a direct violation of internal regulations and a threat to the organisation’s reputation.

This comes in the wake of widely circulated videos showing officers dancing while in uniform, sparking public debate about professionalism within the police service.

Saps said it had “noted with great concern a rise in the posting of pictures and video clips on various social media platforms, which constitutes unethical conduct”.

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[DID YOU KNOW] Disobeying the South African Police Service National Instruction 5 of 2017 is a punishable offence in terms of disciplinary regulations…. pic.twitter.com/9XoWmhOTQi – Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (@CrimeWatch_RSA) April 19, 2026

Violation of national instruction

The police emphasised that such behaviour contravenes National Instruction 5 of 2017, which governs media communication within the organisation.

According to Saps, the “new trend of posting pictures and video clips in uniform on various social media platforms directly contravenes National Instruction 5 of 2017”.

Management warned that these posts have already caused reputational harm.

“These posts have, in some instances, caused more harm than good by bringing the Saps into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to the organisation’s image,” it said.

Strict rules for social media use

It outlined specific provisions under section 19(10) of the instruction, which members are required to follow.

“No member may, on their own accord, represent the Saps on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc., either on their own social media accounts or those belonging to the Saps,” the police said.

Saps further prohibited the use of official imagery on personal profiles.

“No member may use a profile picture of themselves in uniform or display any police insignia, badges or logos as their avatar on their private social media accounts.”

Saps also made it clear that official accounts require authorisation. “Only with the approval of the head of corporate communication and liaison may a social media profile be set up for or on behalf of the Saps on any social network.”

Disciplinary action awaits offenders

The police warned that any member who fails to comply will face consequences.

“Any employee who transgresses in any form or manner will be subjected to the processes of the applicable Disciplinary Regulations,” Saps said.

Members were reminded of their obligation to uphold the organisation’s standards.

“All Saps members are required to subscribe to the Saps code of conduct and dress code and adhere to them when performing their daily duties and interacting with the public.”

The police added that professionalism remains central to public trust.

“Your efficiency, professionalism, integrity, respect, and empathy are vital to service delivery and the Saps’ reputation, which in turn influences the community’s trust in their police service.”