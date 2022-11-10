Quick and tasty tomato basil chicken pasta

Citizen Reporter

After a long week of adulting, a quick and easy pasta recipe is always a good idea. If you’re not in the mood for pasta, you can always swap it out for a different item like rice or couscous.

Food Creator Staley Lane of Sauced Up Foods shared a refreshing chicken pasta recipe on her page that comes with a homemade marinara recipe that brightens up the pasta and chicken.

She advises beginning by seasoning and cooking your chicken as this part of the dish will set the stage for the pasta sauce.

“I seasoned my chicken with a basic chicken seasoning blend. You really cannot go wrong with picking your seasoning. You could even go as light as salt and pepper. I tend to add a bit more like onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika as a simplified version,” she explained.

Ingredients

2 Chicken Breasts

1 Bag Trotolle Pasta

4 Cloves Garlic Minced

1 Shallot Minced

1/4 Cup Chicken Broth

2 Tbsp Tomato Paste

1 Can Whole Peeled Tomatoes

1 Tbsp Each: Salt, Pepper, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder Paprika, Red Pepper Flakes, Dried Basil, Italian Seasoning

1/4 Cup Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese

Basil To Garnish

Instructions

Season your chicken to your liking.

Cook chicken in your skillet with 1 tablespoon of oil for bout 15 minutes.

Remove your chicken from the skillet. Leave the brown bits in the skillet. Add oil if you need it. Toss in your minced garlic and shallot. Cook until fragrant about 30 seconds.

Pour in your chicken broth to deglaze the pan.

Add your tomato paste and stir. Pour in 1 large can of whole peeled tomatoes. “I like to simmer them on medium heat and use my spoon to crush them down,” adds Lane.

Toss in your seasonings and mix well. Add the parmesan cheese. Once your sauce is all mixed, add in your cooked pasta.

Slice your cooked chicken and lay it on top of the pasta and marinara. Garnish with fresh basil and parmesan cheese.

This recipe was found on saucedupfoods.com