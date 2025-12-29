Forever makoti: Zozi Tunzi-Bolowana’s loving festive season with her husband (PICS)

Former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi-Bolowana has once again captured SA’s hearts, this time not on a global stage, but at home, wrapped in culture, love, and festive joy.

The beauty queen and her husband, Luthando Bolowana, shared intimate glimpses of their 2025 Christmas celebrations, offering fans a rare look into their life as newlyweds.

Dressed in elegant isishweshwe traditional attire and comfortable black Adidas sneakers, Zozi Tunzi-Bolowana embodied effortless grace, proudly embracing heritage while marking the festive season in deeply personal style.

In steamy photos shared online, Tunzi-Bolowana stunned in a beautifully tailored blue traditional ensemble, complete with a matching headwrap. Looking every bit the young makoti Mzansi adores.

Zozi Tunzi-Bolowana. Picture: Instagram

Bolowana complimented her aesthetic, the couple radiating unity, pride and quiet confidence.

Beyond the traditional moments, the pair also turned up the heat with a steamy festive studio photoshoot.

The images, playful and intimate, showed a different side of the couple: relaxed, affectionate and clearly smitten. With close-up smiles, loving glances and effortless chemistry, the photos quickly set social media buzzing.

Tunzi-Bolowana and husband Bolowana. Picture: Instagram

ALSO READ: ‘SA looks good on you’: Siya Kolisi back from Seychelles Christmas for Rachel John’s birthday?

South Africans responded with overwhelming love

Tunzi-Bolowana and husband Bolowana. Picture: Instagram

Fans flooded the comment sections with heart emojis, fire reactions and messages praising the couple’s authenticity. Many applauded Tunzi-Bolowana for remaining grounded despite her global success, while others celebrated how naturally the two seem to complement each other.

“Love how they balance culture and romance,” one user commented. Another added, “This is what Black love looks like, respectful, stylish and real.”

Tunzi-Bolowana and husband Bolowana. Picture: Instagram

Tunzi-Bolowana, who made history in 2019 as the third South African woman to win Miss Universe, has always been admired for her intelligence, elegance and cultural pride. Since stepping away from the pageant spotlight, she has focused on advocacy, creative projects and building a private life away from constant public scrutiny.

Her marriage to Bolowana has been met with widespread admiration, with many South Africans rooting for the couple’s happiness. Their festive season snaps felt less like a curated celebrity moment and more like an authentic celebration of love, tradition and togetherness.