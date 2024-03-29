Former Miss SA and Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi’s new beauty collaboration

Former Miss South Africa and Mzansi's forever Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi nabbed a new deal as the brand ambassador and spokesperson for the international brand Dark and Lovely.

It’s been a whirlwind past few years for former Miss Universe, Zozi Tunzi, since her reign in 2019. Since wearing both the Miss SA and Miss Universe crowns, she has gone to represent several brands, including beauty brand Lux, and business brand Top Businesswomen, while creating recipes for the @Sandton deli, as well as hosting events and acting as a master of ceremonies. She was also part of the cast of the movie The Woman King, alongside Thuso Mbedu.

New Dark and Lovely Pro Collection launch. Picture: Supplied

The ravishing Zozi took to the stage at a recent influencer event to announce her new title. While everyone is used to what has now become her signature short haircut, Zozi can be seen all over billboards promoting the new hair care range with various length hairstyles ranging from a healthy Afro to a relaxed hair look and even high ponytails.

Speaking about her new role at the launch event, Zozi said: “I think the most important thing about hair is feeling like you and your hair are one”.

She reiterated that it is always key to show up in the world, reminding the audience of her winning Miss Universe speech, where she said that women need to take up space in the world.

Zozibini Tunzi at the Dark and Lovely launch. Picture: Supplied

A gracious Zozi posed for selfies with influencers and fans while Singer Shakina belted out melodic tunes to the fans and friends of the haircare brand.

Guests in attendance included the cast of Showmax reality show Mommy Club, looking sleek and snatched. Nunurai was spotted posing with fans along with Rati, who was all smiles amid speculations of personal drama.

Showmax Mommy club cast. Picture: supplied

‘What a dream’ – Zozi Tunzi shares exciting news with fans

The former beauty queen also took to Instagram to share her exciting news with her fans and followers after the event.

“What a dream! I am the Dark and Lovely brand ambassador for the Sub-Saharan Africa Region. My little girl’s heart is about to burst at the seams, it can’t contain the joy. This brand has been a part of my household for as long as I can remember. My teenage self is so gagged that she wasn’t delusional thinking she too could be one of the girls on the product commercials. I am now a grown woman continuing to live out my wildest dreams. I have had the most fulfilling journey with my hair and I can’t wait to embark on this new chapter, writing it side by side with @darkandlovelyafrica “

What makes the Dark and Lovely Pro collection range unique?

According to experts from the haircare brand, the Pro collection range aims to tackle hair loss, mainly the hairline which is an issue in South Africa, as many women who enjoy micro braids and ‘straight back’ braid hairlines can find their hair slowly shedding due to the results of traction alopecia (when the hair is pulled out of the scalp from the root, usually by tight hairstyles, glue on the scalp from wig installs, and super tight styles).

Although it can sometimes be a running social media joke, hairline loss is a major issue in South Africa, and finding products that treat the root of the problem can prove difficult.

The Stimulating hair serum is part of the new Pro collection range and it contains the key ingredients of Stemoxydine, which, according to experts from the brand, helps promote fuller hair in over 12 weeks.

Although it is important to note that there’s no miracle treatment for traction alopecia – if the area where the hair used to grow is shiny and smooth – it’s likely the follicles no longer exist and it isn’t an environment for hair regrowth. In such an instance it’s best to consult with a dermatologist of Trichologist for further treatment.

