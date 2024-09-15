From tooth fairies to gum goblins: The white Lies parents tell their children

Ever wondered what magical tales parents spin to keep their little ones in line? From convincing kids that gum will stick around for seven years to enchanting them with the lore of the Tooth Fairy, these charming white lies are as creative as they are harmless.

Dive into the whimsical world of parenting myths where bedtime monsters and mythical bunnies help shape childhood memories and keep the magic alive!

“If you swallow gum, it will stay in your stomach for seven years.”

Reason: Parents might use this to discourage swallowing gum, fearing it could cause digestive issues. In reality, swallowed gum passes through the digestive system relatively unchanged and is expelled like any other waste.

“The tooth fairy will come if you leave your tooth under your pillow.”

Reason: This lie is intended to make losing a tooth more exciting and rewarding for children. It creates a sense of magic and wonder around the process of growing up.

“Eating too much candy will rot your teeth.”

Reason: Parents use this to encourage healthy eating habits and dental hygiene. While excessive candy can lead to cavities, it’s more about poor dental care rather than just the candy itself.

Freeze frame: Why your silly Face might stick around

“If you keep making that face, it will freeze like that.”

Reason: This is meant to discourage children from making unflattering or silly faces. It’s a humorous way to get them to be more mindful of their expressions.

“Santa Claus is watching you and knows if you’ve been bad or good.”

Reason: This is used to encourage good behavior by creating a sense of surveillance and reward. It’s part of the magic and fun of the Christmas season.

“The Boogeyman will come if you don’t go to bed on time.”

Reason: This is often used to get children to go to bed without a fuss. It plays on their fear of monsters to encourage them to follow bedtime routines.

Crunch those veggies!

“You need to eat your vegetables to grow big and strong.”

Reason: This is used to persuade children to eat their veggies for their nutritional value. While vegetables are important for health, growing big and strong is a more appealing motivator.

“If you cross your eyes too long, they’ll stay that way.”

Reason: This is meant to deter children from making silly faces or crossing their eyes. It’s a playful way to encourage them to avoid eye strain or awkward expressions.

“The Easter Bunny hides eggs in the yard.”

Reason: This adds to the excitement of Easter by creating a fun and magical hunt for children. It’s part of the celebration’s festive and imaginative spirit.

“There’s no such thing as monsters under the bed.”

Reason: This lie is told to reassure children who might be afraid of monsters or other imaginary creatures. It helps to calm their fears and promote a sense of security.

The wart lies that keeps kids away

“If you touch a toad, you’ll get warts.”

Reason: This is used to discourage children from touching potentially unclean animals. While toads don’t cause warts, the lie serves as a way to promote caution.

“The microwave will make you shorter if you stand too close.”

Reason: Parents might use this to prevent children from standing too close to the microwave, thinking it’s harmful. In reality, standing close to a microwave poses minimal risk if it’s functioning properly.

“If you don’t brush your teeth, they’ll fall out.”

Reason: This lie is intended to encourage regular brushing and good dental hygiene. While it’s not entirely accurate, the underlying truth is that poor dental care can lead to tooth decay and loss.

“You’ll get sick if you go outside with wet hair.”

Reason: This is used to prevent children from going outside in cold or uncomfortable conditions. The link between wet hair and illness is a myth; illnesses are caused by viruses, not wet hair.

“Wishing on a star will make your dreams come true.”

Reason: This lie adds a touch of magic and hope to a child’s life. It encourages them to dream and believe in the possibility of their wishes coming true.

Mommy and Daddy: They detect lies

“Mommy and Daddy will know if you lie.”

Reason: This is used to discourage dishonesty by suggesting that parents have an almost supernatural ability to detect lies. It’s a way to promote honesty and trust.

“The car won’t start if you keep making noise.”

Reason: This lie is used to maintain peace and quiet in the car. It’s a way to get children to behave and stop making distracting noises while driving.

“If you don’t go to sleep now, you’ll never grow up.”

Reason: This is meant to motivate children to go to bed on time by appealing to their desire to grow up and experience life’s milestones.

“Eating crusts makes your hair curly.”

Reason: This is a playful way to encourage children to eat the crusts of their bread. It’s more about making eating crusts seem like a fun and beneficial thing rather than a factual statement.

“If you swallow a seed, a plant will grow inside you.”

Reason: This lie is used to prevent children from swallowing seeds or other small objects. It’s a way to make the idea of swallowing such things seem undesirable or dangerous.

