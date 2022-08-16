3 tips to spring clean your fitness journey after winter

Letshego Zulu

Spring is fast approaching, and it’s the perfect time to re-evaluate your health and exercise routine or to simply start one if you have been in winter hibernation.

Spring is the perfect transitional season to help you shake off those winter blues and spring into action with a renewed sense of invigoration and focus.

Here’s a few of our favourite things about spring that aren’t just great for your physical health but promoting mental and emotional wellness too.

Enjoy the sunshine

For me, the worst part of winter isn’t the cold, but rather the soul-sucking lack of sunshine that not only zaps my motivation to lace up my takkies and work out but increases feelings of depression.

According to Medic Alert, decreased levels of Vitamin D can weaken our bones, immune system and even mess with nerve and muscle functions.

With daylight savings comes longer exposure to sunlight, which means you’ll be feeling the boost of Vitamin D – and feeling a boost in your overall well-being.

Tying in with increased exposure to sunshine comes the opportunity to simply get outside.

You may love your local gym, but you can’t deny that warmer temperatures, blooming flowers and green grass all make for a beautiful, motivating setting on a run, hike or walk – especially when your favourite trails or neighbourhoods was a no-go area simply because it was way too cold in the mornings.

I know that I like to go on walks on my lunch break, which can be hard in freezing cold conditions, so I welcome spring for the opportunity to get in some steps while refocussing my focus away from a computer or phone screen.

Fruits, vegetables, juice, smoothie and dumbbell health diet and fitness lifestyle concept. Picture: iStock

Spring clean your nutrition

Spring is the perfect time for fruits and veggie lovers to stock up on fresh, local, in-season produce that is harder to come by in the colder months.

And even if you still struggle to eat your veggies, spring offers you a greater variety of easy additions to make to your next meal or snack to up your nutritional game.

Mangoes, strawberries, watermelon… the possibilities are endless. So, grab your favourite bag and hit up a local farmer’s market for a fun activity that is great for your health – and your wallet.

Don’t just focus on the scale

We humans like immediate results, and weight loss can take time. If your only focus is drop[1]ping kilos – which can take months – it might not be strong enough motivation to get you off the couch day in and day out.

Instead, try focusing on the immediate benefits of exercise…

Focus on how good you feel after a workout. Focus on how much more energy you have. Focus on that feeling of accomplishment.

Knowing you’ll get an immediate “reward” for your effort will help you to make exercise a part of your daily routine. The weight loss? That’ll come in time.

Try something new

Doing the same thing every day is just plain boring. And it’s not just that… If your body isn’t challenged, then you may not get the results you are hoping for.

Changing your routine not only keeps exercise more exciting, but it also helps you avoid that dreaded weight loss plateau. Do something different to spice it up. Try a new class, increase the intensity, make use of a personal trainer… Just do something new!

