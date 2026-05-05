The real deal on reformer pilates: Truths and misconceptions

What looks gentle is secretly rebuilding your strength, posture and control from the inside out.

Reformer Pilates myths are everywhere, but the real transformation might shock your body into balance, and it’s World Pilates Week.

Pilates has quietly become one of the most talked-about workouts in modern fitness culture, yet it remains wildly misunderstood.

Scroll through social media, and you might mistake it for a slow stretching session or a soft alternative to “real” training. But according to Geraldine Anderson, head of group training at Planet Fitness, the truth is far more intense and far more rewarding.

“If it feels easy, you’re probably not doing it correctly,” Anderson explains. “The reformer challenges you to control every movement, every second. That’s where the real work happens.”

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At the centre of it all is the core, not just the abs you see in the mirror, but the deeper stabilising muscles that influence posture, balance and overall movement.

Unlike traditional strength training, which often isolates muscles, reformer Pilates forces the body to work as a connected system.

“There’s a misconception that it doesn’t build real strength,” says Anderson. “But it builds the kind of strength you actually use in daily life. It’s about control, not just power.”

That control becomes evident in the smallest, most unexpected ways.

From stepping out of a car without strain to maintaining balance on one leg, reformer Pilates exposes weaknesses many people don’t realise they have.

Fitness level

It’s also not reserved for a specific body type or fitness level. The idea that it’s only for women or naturally flexible people is outdated. In reality, athletes, beginners, and even those recovering from injuries are turning to reformer Pilates to fill the gaps left by other workouts.

“People are often surprised by what they can’t do at first,” Anderson admits. “But that’s the beauty of it. You identify those gaps, and then you fix them.”

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For newcomers, the machine itself can feel intimidating. With its sliding carriage, springs and straps, it looks more complex than a typical gym setup. But that design is intentional.

“The reformer is there to support you,” she says. “The springs reduce strain on your joints and allow you to build strength safely. Once you understand how it works, it becomes second nature.”

Another common myth is that reformer Pilates won’t contribute to weight loss. While it may not deliver the same immediate calorie burn as high-intensity workouts, its long-term impact is significant.

“Muscle is metabolically active,” Anderson notes. “The more lean muscle you build, the more energy your body uses, even at rest.”

Picture: iStock

Perhaps the most powerful shifts, however, are the ones you don’t expect. Reduced back pain, improved mobility, and better coordination often appear within weeks.

“Once your core starts functioning properly, everything changes,” Anderson says. “It’s not just about looking stronger, it’s about moving better.”

And that’s the real truth behind reformer Pilates. It’s not the easiest workout in the room, but it might just be the smartest.