Here’s what to do about flu’s early start this year

Cold and flu season has come early this year. Here's what doctors say you should do to treat this season's premature viral visitor.

A sharp increase in respiratory illness has been recorded across Gauteng, with doctors warning that while these infections are common, they should not be dismissed.

Medical practitioner Dr Juandre van den Berg said there had been a noticeable increase in patients presenting with viral infections in recent weeks, indicating, what he said, a broader seasonal trend now taking hold.

“We were seeing an increase in respiratory viruses, including flu, RSV and some COVID-19 cases,” he said.

The timing aligns with data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which confirmed that the 2026 influenza season started in the week of 9 March, earlier than the long-term average of mid-May, but similar to patterns observed in 2025.

The RSV season has followed the same trajectory. The overlap, according to the , is likely to place additional pressure on healthcare facilities as both viruses circulate at the same time.

Dr Juandre van den Berg said that antibiotics are not the answer for viral infections. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Influenza, commonly referred to as the flu, is an acute respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the respiratory tract, primarily types A and B. It spreads easily between people through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

Transmission can also occur when individuals touch contaminated surfaces and then touch their mouth, nose or eyes.

Dr van den Berg said the clinical presentation remains consistent.

“Influenza typically presents with a sudden onset of fever, body aches and fatigue,” he said, symptoms that often develop within one to four days after infection and can last up to a week.

Symptoms develop between 1-4 days

RSV is also contributing significantly to the current case load, Dr van den Berg said. Particularly among children.

“RSV is especially important to treat in children, where it could cause cough and breathing difficulty,” he said.

While many infections resolve without complication, both influenza and RSV can lead to more severe illness in vulnerable individuals.

According to the NICD, complications such as pneumonia remain among the most common and serious outcomes, sometimes requiring hospital admission.

COVID-19 continues to circulate alongside these viruses, although in many cases it presents less severely than in previous waves.

“COVID-19 is still present, but often milder,” the doctor said. At the same time, a range of common cold viruses is also doing the rounds, contributing to the overall increase in respiratory infections.

Respiratory infections are on the rise. Picture: Hein Kaiser

The impact of infections is not evenly distributed.

“Children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic illness were most at risk,” Dr van den Berg said.

In these groups, infections can progress more rapidly and lead to complications, making early recognition and appropriate care important.

Some people are more at risk

Management of most viral infections remains supportive, said Dr van den Berg.

“Most infections were treated with supportive care such as fluids, rest and symptom relief,” he said.

He reiterated that antibiotics have no role in treating viral infections.

“Antibiotics were not needed for viral infections,” he said, adding that antivirals are used selectively. “Antivirals were reserved for specific high-risk cases.”

The NICD has also emphasised the importance of reducing transmission, particularly during periods of increased viral activity.

Preventative measures include covering the mouth when coughing, wearing masks where appropriate, frequent handwashing or sanitising, and staying at home when unwell.

These interventions remain central to limiting the spread in households, schools and workplaces.

Doctors are urging patients to monitor symptoms closely.

“If symptoms were getting worse rather than better, that was concerning,” Dr van den Berg said.

Difficulty breathing, persistent fever and severe lethargy are among the key warning signs that require medical attention.

Antibiotics not the answer

Despite their familiarity, these infections continue to carry risks, particularly when multiple viruses circulate at the same time.

“These viruses are common but should not be ignored,” he said.

With both influenza and RSV seasons now underway earlier than expected, healthcare providers are preparing for an increase in patient numbers in the weeks ahead.

“Early care and awareness make a big difference,” he said.