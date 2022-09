It’s enough to give some people the heebie-jeebies and others just cannot get enough of punching holes through their bodies, in various places, other than piercing their ears, belly or nose. For many, this is where sexy ends, and at its opposite, where pleasure begins. Body piercing is not a new phenomenon. Pushing needles through the foreskin of a penis was even noted in the Kama Sutra, authored a few hundred years BC. Just like tattoos, body modification shed its taboo cloak in the Nineties and slowly gained traction through to today, where piercing beneath the neckline no longer carries...

It’s enough to give some people the heebie-jeebies and others just cannot get enough of punching holes through their bodies, in various places, other than piercing their ears, belly or nose. For many, this is where sexy ends, and at its opposite, where pleasure begins.

Body piercing is not a new phenomenon. Pushing needles through the foreskin of a penis was even noted in the Kama Sutra, authored a few hundred years BC. Just like tattoos, body modification shed its taboo cloak in the Nineties and slowly gained traction through to today, where piercing beneath the neckline no longer carries the burden of dirty.

Instead, it’s gone back to its roots in sexual pleasure. Kink has been normalised, and piercings a tool in the sensual arsenal.

Lindiwe Rasekoala, a sexual wellness coach, recommends nipple rings as a good starting block for women. She said it could really enhance your sex life: “It not only enhances your sensual appearance, but it can contribute to sex becoming a little bit more exciting and fun. Especially when it comes to foreplay. Sometimes it’s just the knowledge that your partner has that it’s there, that is a complete turn on.” She added that nipple rings can enhance sensitivity and sensation, and naturally extends play in the area between the sheets.

Watch: The joy of sex, enhanced with body piercings – expert

Tongue rings can also really turn on the heat, she said. For men and women, a tongue ring can make an oral sex sortie more than just a bit of fun, it can turn it into a mind-blowing adventure. She said: “The little ball on the end of a tongue ring can be used to stimulate the clitoris when performing oral sex on a woman. The same counts for going down on a man, and the added sensation that it delivers at every beat in passion play.”

It’s all about sensation, heightening pleasure, and taking sex to the next level.

Taking piercings below the belt could take your sex life up a notch or two, too, said Rasekoala. For women, a clitoral piercing and ring could spell heavenly sex. She said: “It’s almost a guarantee of increased sensitivity, it heightens arousal, especially during oral sex, and the extra stimulation that a clitoris piercing brings during normal sex adds to the experience tenfold.” There are also different types of rings available for clitoral piercings, which in turn could gear fun up, down or laterally.

For men who are brave at heart, the Prince Albert or penis piercing could be the answer to sex on another level, said Rasekoala. And that counts for both partners. It’s a piercing that places a ring through the shaft of the penis.

She said: “There are also different types of rings that could be inserted into the piercing, that will each give a slightly different effect or outcome during sex. But in the end, it serves a purpose beyond its aesthetic.”

Rasekoala said that some penis rings could hit the G-spot effortlessly, and because a penis piercing may have a small ball at it’s pleasure end, positions like doggie-style can enhance sex and heighten arousal even more.

