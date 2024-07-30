Nokuthula Sibiya’s MUT vice-chancellor appointment ‘win for women’

Prof Nokuthula Sibiya is the first female vice-chancellor at Mangosuthu University of Technology, promising to lead with excellence and innovation.

Academic Prof Nokuthula Sibiya, pictured, has been appointed as the first female vice-chancellor at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Durban.

She is taking over at an institution that was previously riddled with maladministration and corruption. This led to it being placed under administration for more than two years.

Collective victory for all women

Speaking about her new role, Sibiya said: “I am deeply honoured to lead MUT as its new vice-chancellor. This appointment is a collective victory for all women who aspire to break barriers and lead with purpose.

“I am committed to building on MUT’s proud legacy and working with our faculty, staff and students to drive excellence and innovation. Together, we will create a vibrant, inclusive university that empowers our students and contributes meaningfully to the development of society.”

Sibiya said her vision for MUT centred around academic excellence, financial sustainability and socioeconomic development.

ALSO READ: MUT students vow to continue protests over registration fees, historical debt

New VC’s aims

Her aim is to enhance the university’s research capabilities, promote interdisciplinary collaborations and establish cutting-edge research centres.

Her strategic plan includes introducing globally competitive academic programmes that align with industry needs to ensure that MUT graduates are well-prepared for the future.

“I plan to diversify funding sources, optimise resource management and forge strategic partnerships with industry and government.

“Our innovative approach to financial planning will ensure that MUT remains resilient and capable of achieving its long-term goals. Community engagement is another focus.”

Dedication to advancing higher education

MUT spokesperson Mbali Mkhize said of Sibiya: “As a rated researcher and seasoned executive, her extensive academic and leadership background positions her perfectly to steer MUT to greater heights.

ALSO READ: MUT protests on hold after meeting between SRC and authorities

“Her academic journey showcases her dedication to advancing higher education and fostering an environment of growth and innovation.”