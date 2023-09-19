Call to break silence on mental health issues affecting deaf community

September is a deaf awareness month

To firmly address challenges facing the deaf community, there is need to train more healthcare professionals, preferably from the deaf themselves. Picture: Stock photo/ Getty Images

Mental health is not recognised enough among the deaf community of South Africa, according to Dr Ian Westmore, a South African Society of Psychiatrists board member.

A glaring lack of awareness among healthcare providers and policymakers regarding the unique mental health needs of the deaf community existed, Dr Westmore noted.

He was speaking to mark September, celebrated as the deaf awareness month in South Africa.

“The mental health challenges faced by the deaf community are fundamentally distinct from those of the general population. Healthcare professionals must account for gaps in knowledge and emotional vocabulary, cultural backgrounds, and the inability to communicate mental health symptoms,” Dr Westmore said.

“Communication within the deaf community presents its own set of challenges. In many cases, certain mental health concepts cannot be adequately conveyed through Sign language alone. Lip-reading often falls short, and written communication cannot fully substitute spoken language.

He also said the issue was compounded by the lack of proficient Sign language interpreters.

“Interpreters can, in addition, inadvertently introduce barriers that hinder the expression of emotions, ultimately leaving individuals feeling uncomfortable or misunderstood.”

Dr Westmore offers several potential solutions

Dr Westmore said without proper methods for assessing mental health conditions for the deaf, there is a risk of incorrect diagnosis and treatment or even undiagnosed conditions. He, however, offered some solutions to address the problem.

Potential solutions

Training of medical professionals

GPs and clinics should be equipped with staff trained in basic Sign Language since these healthcare institutions are usually the first point of call for patients.

Deaf-friendly mental health services

He also suggested specialised mental health services for the Deaf community.

Awareness campaigns

To reduce stigma and raise awareness of mental health challenges facing the deaf community, Dr Westmore suggested public outreach programmes to educate communities about these challenges.

Community support

“Peer support groups and community organisations can play a crucial role in providing emotional support and resources for Deaf individuals struggling with mental health issues,” Dr Westmore said.

Education

“Mental health providers need a deeper understanding of hearing loss, its association with psychiatric disorders, and the treatment of these disorders. Accurate diagnoses hinge on healthcare professionals’ familiarity with the unique challenges faced by the Deaf community and the profound impact of hearing loss on their lives,” he said.

He urged the deaf to consider careers in mental health, which would go a long way in accurately diagnosing conditions and providing culturally sensitive care.

Checklists

“All healthcare professionals should be equipped with symptom-based checklists that the Deaf person or their family member can complete, keeping in mind poor literacy and educational attainment,” he concluded.

