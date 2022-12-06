Does the lemon and coffee recipe really work for weight loss?

Xanet Scheepers

It’s that time of the year when we’re all obsessing about our summer body that’s not quite beach ready yet, so we do the next best thing… try every fad diet on the internet that promises to yield fast results.

While the lemon and coffee recipe for weight loss trend is nothing new and ground-breaking, search results for this fad diet have increased significantly as we near the summer break.

But, does the lemon and coffee recipe really work?

Online Fitness Coach, Brittany Meyers says mixing lemon with your coffee is not the reason why people are losing weight or getting a flat tummy.

In a TikTok video, discussing the weight-loss trend, the fitness personality said that when someone is losing weight, it is because they are in a calorie deficit.

“There is no magic pill, powder or drink that is going to help you lose weight.”

Explaining why your stomach looks flatter in the morning, Meyers explains that it’s to be expected for your tummy to look flat when you haven’t eaten for 8 hours.

ALSO SEE: How Sbahle Mpisane lost 40kg

How to make the lemon and coffee recipe

The lemon and coffee recipe is really simple – mix the juice of half a lemon with ½ teaspoon of any instant coffee and add hot water.

While lemon water can promote fullness, support hydration and boost your metabolism, lemons themselves don’t have special fat burning qualities.

According to an article by Cleveland Clinic, lemon water simply fills your stomach without any calories, which in turn helps to suppress hunger cues that make you want to reach for the carbs.

Coffee has a similar appetite supressing benefit, as well as metabolism boosting benefits, which could explain the weight-loss.

So, the verdict?

No, the lemon and coffee recipe does not work for weight-loss. While both coffee and lemons half their respective health benefits, mixing the two will not help your drop a dress size overnight.

NOW READ: Who is Xoli Mfeka, Africa’s self-proclaimed ‘biggest porn star’?