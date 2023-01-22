Drive to compensate ex-miners with TB or silicosis

Sipho Mabena

The Department of Health will this week begin screening, verification, examining and payments of eligible former mine workers who contracted Tuberculosis (TB) or silicosis diseases between March 1965 and December 2019.

This two-week countrywide programme will kick-off in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal before moving to other provinces, with the department calling on all former mine workers or their dependants to visit their nearest lodgement sites.

What to bring

Claimants must bring along relevant documents such as a valid South African identity document (ID) or Southern African Development Community (SADC) passport, industry card as well as service records from the mine they worked at.

Also important are any available medical records, the deceased mineworker’s death certificate as well as an autopsy report, if available.

According to World Bank, TB is a significant problem in the mining industry in Southern Africa, with Tuberculosis rates within the mining workforce estimated at 2,500-3,000 cases per 100,000 individuals in South Africa alone.

This incidence, the World Bank pointed out, is 10 times the WHO threshold for a health emergency and nearly three times the incidence rate in the general population.

Factors determining amount

Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said the TB and Silicosis diseases compensation amount will depend on a number of factors, including the severity of the permanent respiratory impairment suffered by the mineworkers and their employment history at qualifying and non-qualifying mines.

“However, in the case where the mine worker has passed on, the dependants are urged to submit the relevant documents including a death certificate.

“A claim for a mineworker who died before 10 December 2019 will only be eligible if the main cause of death is attributed to silicosis or TB, or there is an approved Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act (ODMWA) certificate or other exceptions,” he said.

Claim sites

23-24 January: Vryheid Hospital and Dumbe Community Health Centre to service local communities.

26 – 27 January: Nkonjeni Hospital to service communities around Ulundi.

30 January – 04 February: Itshelejuba Hospital to service people from Pongola and surrounding communities. Benedictine Hospital to service people from Nongoma, Usuthu and surrounding communities.

01 February: Benedictine Hospital to service people from Mandlakazi and local communities.

02 February: Benedictine Hospital to service people from Matheni and local communities.

To check the validity of the potential claim, contact the Tshiamiso Call Centre on 080 1000 240 within the SA borders, or send a WhatsApp message to 078 504 9004 or email info@tshiamisotrust.com.

A list of qualifying gold mines and periods is accessible here.

