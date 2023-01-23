Daily news update: New ANC Free State chair, ‘permanent’ load shedding, Zondo Commission

Citizen Reporter

Mxolisi Dukwana elected ANC Free State chairperson

Free State Cogta MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has been elected the provincial chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC).

Dukwana, who recently served as the interim provincial committee (IPC) convener, beat his challenger for the top post, Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, by 346 votes. Ntombela received 306 votes.

Dukwana’s faction won by a clean sweep at the 9th ANC Free State provincial conference.

ANC Free State: Ntombela’s supporters mulling legal action after Dukwana’s election

The newly elected ANC Free State’s top five officials are led by new provincial chair Mxolisi Dukwana (L). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Meanwhile, Ntombela’s supporters disputed the outcome of the election results and threatened to take the matter to court as the ANC did not entertain their concerns about allegations of vote-rigging.

Ntombela herself was non-committal about the planned litigation against the ANC.

She told The Citizen in an interview that she understood that her followers dispute the 650-figure total voting delegates that the conference adopted.

Drive to compensate ex-miners with TB or silicosis

Picture: iStock

The Department of Health will this week begin screening, verification, examining and payments of eligible former mine workers who contracted Tuberculosis (TB) or silicosis diseases between March 1965 and December 2019.

This two-week countrywide programme will kick-off in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal before moving to other provinces, with the department calling on all former mine workers or their dependants to visit their nearest lodgement sites.

Mapisa-Nqakula points Holomisa to court over evidence ‘missed’ by Zondo Commission

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has advised United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa to take his request, for a retired judge to look into his complaint that evidence submitted by his party to the Zondo Commission was ignored, to court.

The UDM leader wrote to Mapisa-Nqakula following reports alleging that an explosive affidavit was disregarded by the commission implicating several high-profile individuals and politicians in corruption.

Chiefs coach Zwane not panicking despite third loss in a row

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane during the DStv Premiership against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Arthur Zwane admits that he is under pressure as Kaizer Chiefs coach but he is not panicking yet because he feels the team is on the right track.

This is despite the Soweto giants suffering their third DStv Premiership loss in a row – they have conceded six goals without a reply in the process.

Chiefs lost 1-0 to runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening in a game Zwane felt they could have easily won.

Mokwena still wants more as Sundowns smash top flight record

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena says he is always looking for ways his team can improve. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix.

Meanwhile, Rulani Mokwena was not entirely pleased with his side’s performance in their DStv Premiership victory against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday night, even though it saw them set a new winning streak in the league.

“There are a lot of things I was happy about but I always tell the players that we can do more and there are a lot of things we can improve,” he said.

