El Niño heat means South Africans need to rethink skincare

Summer places the skin under constant assault from ultraviolet radiation, chlorine, salt water, wind, air conditioning and repeated showering.

South Africans should start preparing their skin now. This as forecasts point to an El Niño summer likely to bring prolonged heat and intense ultraviolet radiation. It also comes with a higher risk of sun damage, dehydration and skin infections, say experts. Skincare becomes more than a nice-to-have. It’s critical.

While sunscreen is often reserved for beach holidays, biomedical scientist Dr Judey Pretorius said extreme summer weather demands a new approach to skincare. It’s important to focus on protecting the skin’s natural barrier before health problems develop.

The World Meteorological Organisation has warned that El Niño conditions are likely to increase the chances of above-average temperatures. This is forecast for many parts of southern Africa. Besides the obvious health risks associated with extreme heat, the skin is among the first parts of the body to bear the brunt.

Dr Pretorius said many people wrongly believed drinking more water alone was enough to keep skin healthy during hot weather.

“Hydration is a combination of what happens inside and outside the body,” Dr Pretorius said. “Drinking enough water with added electrolytes supports every organ, including the skin. It is not enough on its own to keep skin hydrated.”

She said healthy skin depended on an intact skin barrier that retained moisture. Even someone who was properly hydrated could still develop dry, dehydrated skin if that barrier had been damaged through excessive sun exposure, harsh cleansers or over-exfoliation.

Skin care for extremes

One of the biggest mistakes people make during heatwaves, she said, is abandoning moisturiser because they believe it will make their skin feel greasy.

“A lightweight moisturiser helps reduce water loss from the skin,” Dr Pretorius said. She also advised against frequent cleansing to remove sweat, overusing alcohol-based toners, and taking very hot showers after spending time outdoors because it can strip away the skin’s natural protective oils.

Make sure you rinse off chlorine properly. Picture iStock

Perhaps the biggest misconception is that sunscreen is only needed on a beach holiday.

“Whether you are driving, gardening, walking your dog or enjoying lunch outdoors, your skin is still receiving UV exposure,” Dr Pretorius said.

She recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor of at least SPF 30, although SPF 50 provides additional protection during prolonged outdoor exposure. Sunscreens containing high concentrations of zinc oxide are also gentle on sensitive skin.

Dr Pretorius added that sunscreen should be applied generously 15 to 20 minutes before going outdoors and reapplied every two hours when outside for extended periods, or sooner after heavy sweating or swimming. It must also be combined with wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, lightweight long-sleeved clothing and seeking shade during the hottest parts of the day.

Extreme heat also creates ideal conditions for common skin complaints that many people dismiss as part of summer.

“Sweat itself is not harmful. In fact, it is one of the body’s natural cooling mechanisms,” Dr Pretorius said.

“The problem develops when sweat mixes with oil, dead skin cells and bacteria on the surface of the skin.”

She said this combination could block pores, trigger acne breakouts and create conditions in which bacteria and fungi flourish. Heat rash and fungal infections are particularly common where moisture becomes trapped beneath the breasts, in the groin, under the arms and between the toes.

It’s possible to reduce the risk

At least it is possible to reduce the risk. Dr Pretorius recommends showering after heavy sweating, changing out of damp sports clothing or swimwear as soon as possible, wearing loose-fitting breathable clothing and gently cleansing the skin without over-washing. Remaining in wet or sweaty clothing for hours also increases friction, leading to chafing, folliculitis and skin irritation.

Summer places the skin under constant assault from ultraviolet radiation, chlorine, salt water, wind, air conditioning and repeated showering.

“When this barrier becomes compromised, skin loses moisture more easily. It then becomes more vulnerable to irritation, inflammation and infection,” Dr Pretorius said.

She recommends keeping skincare routines simple. You can do this by cleansing gently, moisturising daily, avoiding excessive exfoliation and rinsing chlorine or salt water off the skin. Do this before applying moisturiser. Ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and niacinamide help strengthen the skin barrier while improving moisture retention.

Cover up from the sun this summer. Picture iSTock

“Children have thinner skin and struggle to regulate body temperature as efficiently as adults,” she said.

“Older people naturally retain less moisture and are more susceptible to dehydration and heat-related skin injuries. Outdoor workers face prolonged ultraviolet exposure, for example. They should combine sunscreen with protective clothing, wide-brimmed hats, regular breaks in the shade and proper hydration.”

Dr Pretorius added that people living with eczema, rosacea or psoriasis should also expect that heat and sweating may trigger flare-ups and should continue following treatment plans while avoiding overheating wherever possible.

Dr Pretorius said the key to healthy skin this summer was consistency rather than an overflowing bathroom cabinet.

“Summer skincare is not about using more products. It is about protecting the skin barrier, preventing unnecessary damage and maintaining consistent daily habits. Healthy skin is remarkably resilient when it is properly protected and supported,” Dr Pretorius said.